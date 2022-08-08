New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Scott Dixon isn’t really a championship favorite for Nashville, but is still mathematically qualified to win a record seventh IndyCar title.

And even though he’s stuck in the middle of a tight pack of drivers vying for the championship, The Iceman has never taken himself out of contention.

Well, he’s a legitimate contender now.

Dixon’s victory at Sunday’s grueling Music City Grand Prix moved him past Mario Andretti for second on IndyCar’s all-time wins list – a victory that moved that seventh title within his reach. The win moved Dixon up two places in the standings and just six points behind leader Will Power with three races remaining.

“You’re in it until you’re not,” said Dixon, who trails Juan Pablo Montoya by 48 points with three races remaining in his 2015 championship season.

“That’s the thing — you can’t get out of it until you’re in it, so we’ll keep digging.”

Dixon overcame a poor qualifying effort, damage to his Chip Ganassi Racing car, a crash-fest on the streets of downtown Nashville and an eventual drag race against Scott McLaughlin to win in a two-lap push between fellow New Zealanders.

He won his 53rd career, breaking a tie with Andretti for second in the all-time column, and now has his sights set on AJ Foyt’s record seven IndyCar titles. Foyt is also IndyCar’s all-time winner with 67 wins.

McLaughlin, for Team Penske, went 1-2 against one of his heroes to finish second. The .1067-second margin is the fourth-closest in IndyCar history on a road or street course.

“He’s a legend, The Goat,” McLaughlin said. “I’ve always dreamed of beating him to the finish line. That was the perfect duel.”

Ganassi put two drivers on the podium with reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou finishing third. With 33 points separating the title contenders, Palou moved up to fifth in the standings. On the way to victory lane, team owner Chip Ganassi stopped to congratulate driver Palou, who was sued for trying to leave the company at the end of the season.

It was their first exchange since Ganassi and Palou publicly fell out over Ganassi picking up Palou for next season. The result is now on its way through the court system.

“We haven’t had a chance to talk since, but it’s nice, right?” Paul said. “We finished on the podium, it’s a good day, it’s a good day for the team. I have no problems.”

Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta both recovered from a lap down to finish fourth and fifth for Andretti Autosport, while hometown driver Josef Newgarden finished sixth for Penske.

Newgarden has had a rough stretch since crashing while leading at Iowa three races ago. He appeared to be the points leader before the crash, after crashing and hitting his head in a wreck, and had to pass a battery of medical tests to be cleared to compete last weekend at Indianapolis.

In Nashville, he eased his responsibilities before relaxing the race and competing for the win. Although he was the leader late in the race, Newgarden was forced to pit for fuel and made contact with Romain Grosjean, who was furious with Newgarden after the collision.

“Welcome to IndyCar. It’s tight. I don’t know what to say to him,” Newgarden said of Grosjean’s anger. “I’ll tell you what, I pulled out six times myself. I probably had to negotiate with some of the guys, but they’re aggressive. They’re very aggressive and if you’re not aggressive, then you’re going to get run over. That’s IndyCar racing. You have to learn it very quickly. I like it. No, but that’s the game we’re in.”

Pato O’Ward was the race’s biggest loser, slowing 10 times in 36 of 80 laps in its second year. The start was also delayed by 90 minutes due to rain and lightning in the area.

O’Ward moved up to fifth in the standings for Nashville, but fell out of the championship picture to seventh with a 24th-place finish. He was drilled from behind by Graham Rahal on lap 26 when O’Ward slowed down the track to avoid a power run.

“I only have two paddles and an emergency switch. Nothing works,” O’Ward said after the hit. “Thank you, Graham Rahal. We can’t take a freaking break. It’s a joke.”

It was a tough day for defending race winner Marcus Ericsson, who was just nine points behind Power at the start of the race. But like teammate Dixon, Eriksson had a poor qualifying effort and struggled to get on the field from 18th.

He finished 14th and dropped to third in the standings. Trailing Indianapolis 500 winner Power by 12 points.

NASCAR-Andretti

Marco Andretti announced his NASCAR debut before the start of the race. He will enter the Xfinity Series race at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8, driving for Big Machine Racing.

Andretti is coming off the championship in the second season of Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience All-Star Series.

“He’s done a great job at SRX and I think his skills will shine bright in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said team owner Scott Borchetta.

Andretti no. 48 will drive a Chevrolet.

Next up: IndyCar races Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology at Gateway outside St. Louis. This is the last oval on the schedule. Joseph Newgarden is the defending race winner.