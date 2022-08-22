New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas, California on Sunday, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Reality star and ex-boyfriend Kourtney Kardashian He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later refused medical treatment, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement released Monday, LASD explained, “Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the driver, Scott Disick, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.”

Base price for Lamborghini A disc-driving Urus is $225,000.

The LASD statement also added, “It was determined that speed and alcohol were not factors in the traffic collision. Mr. Disick sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries and refused medical treatment.”

Disick is known as a car collector, amassing a catalog of luxury vehicles.

Previous to the disk Posted a picture He said he was picking up his car on his Instagram, from a customization and auto-body shop. He called the car his “new baby”.

Disc has three human babies With the Kardashians: Mason, Penelope and Reine.

The report also states that Disick was “carried away from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed at his request.”

Both of the disc Parents are dead Several years ago, he lost his immediate family — which was often discussed on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians.”

A rep for the Kardashians did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, and a rep for Disick had no comment.

