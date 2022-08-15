Scotland makes period products free

Period supplies are now free for anyone in Scotland who needs them, almost two years after the country’s Parliament approved the historic piece of legislation.
The initiative makes Scotland the first country in the world to provide free hygiene items, part of a global effort to combat “periodic poverty” – or lack of access to tampons or sanitary pads due to prohibitive costs.
Monica Lennon, MP who introduced the 2020 Period Products Act, tweeted that Scotland may be “the first, but not the last” country to provide goods for the free period.
“We are witnessing a massive change in culture where period stigma is no longer allowed,” Ms. Lennon said in an email to The New York Times. “There is more focus on menstrual well-being and a renewed focus on combating medical misogyny.”
Northern Ireland is considering a similar measure, and New Zealand and Seoul offer free menstrual products in schools. “This gives me hope that we will not be the last country to include access to free period products in the law,” Ms. Lennon said.
Shauna Robison, Social Justice Secretary for Scotland, echoed Ms. Lennon.
“Giving access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity and removes financial barriers to accessing them,” she said. in a statement. She added that the cost of living is rising and many are making difficult choices: “We never want anyone to be in a position where they can’t access period products.”
Legislation 2020 in Scotland followed an earlier law that provided free access to tampons and sanitary pads in schools, colleges, universities and other public buildings. It is now the responsibility of every council in Scotland to consult with the local communities to determine the best entry point for menstrual products. In her email, Ms. Lennon said the vintage items would be available at libraries, swimming pools, public gyms, community buildings, city halls, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.
People can find the nearest place with products of the free period through a mobile application called PickupMyPeriod. The app allows users to filter which products are available and how to find them in that location. Home delivery is also possible.
When the bill was drafted, Ms Lennon and the bill’s other sponsors said they were mindful of menstruation issues for those experiencing poverty, homelessness, abusive relationships and health issues.
The coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated these problems, according to 2020 study non-profit organization Plan International UK. The team found that nearly a third of girls and women aged 14 to 21 that year had trouble affording or accessing hygiene products during the first national lockdown.
In the US, a 2021 study by George Mason University found that 14 percent of women attending college experienced a period of poverty in 2020. The study found that Hispanic and black women were disproportionately affected.
Seventeen states and Washington, D.C. have passed laws requiring free access to school products for students. Vintage Merchandise Alliance, advocacy group. The broader drive to eliminate state sales taxes applied to menstrual products such as pads and cups, often referred to as the tampon tax, continued in fits and starts. Those in favor of abolishing the tax argue that necessities like tampons and pads should not be taxed, while others argue that the states need the revenue. in at least 32 states introduced measures to abolish the tax and 13 have succeeded so far.