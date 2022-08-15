Scotland makes period products free

When the bill was drafted, Ms Lennon and the bill’s other sponsors said they were mindful of menstruation issues for those experiencing poverty, homelessness, abusive relationships and health issues.

The coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated these problems, according to 2020 study non-profit organization Plan International UK. The team found that nearly a third of girls and women aged 14 to 21 that year had trouble affording or accessing hygiene products during the first national lockdown.

In the US, a 2021 study by George Mason University found that 14 percent of women attending college experienced a period of poverty in 2020. The study found that Hispanic and black women were disproportionately affected.

Seventeen states and Washington, D.C. have passed laws requiring free access to school products for students. Vintage Merchandise Alliance, advocacy group. The broader drive to eliminate state sales taxes applied to menstrual products such as pads and cups, often referred to as the tampon tax, continued in fits and starts. Those in favor of abolishing the tax argue that necessities like tampons and pads should not be taxed, while others argue that the states need the revenue. in at least 32 states introduced measures to abolish the tax and 13 have succeeded so far.