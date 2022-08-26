Scientists wonder why earthquakes keep happening in this small town in South Carolina.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Nick de la Canal/WFAE

ELGIN, SC — David Horn remembers exactly where he was when the first earthquake hit his city of Elgin, SC on December 27, 2021.

He rested on the porch of his house while his wife looked after their young grandson. Suddenly, Horn felt the ground tremble and heard a sound like thunder rolling across the sky.

“And as soon as that happened, I got up from my chair and walked over and said to her, ‘That was an earthquake. It was 3 plus points,” he said.

Horne lived in Alaska, where earthquakes are more common, but his wife, Whitney Horne, who has lived in South Carolina all her life, said she did not understand what had happened.

“Because I have never experienced an earthquake,” she said. “We’re in South Carolina! You don’t have earthquakes that you Feel in South Carolina.”

It was, of course, a 3.3 quake—too weak to cause damage, but strong enough to light up the city’s Facebook page with dozens of enthusiastic comments.

According to David Horn, at first he thought it was cool.

“Wow! An earthquake, he thought. “I heard that there is a big fault line here. And that’s all I thought about it.”

Then what appeared to be aftershocks began—and they never stopped. Days and months after that first earthquake, the ground rumbled while the Horns shopped, or at night while they lay in bed, and the shaking wouldn’t stop.



“I mean, literally every week we have an earthquake. It’s not even a surprise anymore,” said David Horn.

The USGS has recorded more than 60 small earthquakes near the city since the first quake in December. The largest – with a magnitude of 3.6 – rumbled at the end of June.

All of the shaking captivated geologists, who said it was the longest series of earthquakes in South Carolina’s recent history.

South Carolina state geologist Scott Howard investigated these earthquakes with the help of other experts. He said that scientists call this phenomenon a “swarm” of earthquakes, that is, a series of small earthquakes with no visible changes. main blow.

“They can be magnitude 2, 3, 1, 2,” he said. “He just bounces up and down.”

According to Howard, South Carolina is on a minor fault line and the state used to have swarms. In the 1970s, a series of small earthquakes led to the creation of the Monticello reservoir.

When the reservoir filled with water, it put indirect pressure on the underground fault, which caused a string of small earthquakes, Howard said.

This time, however, there is no clear explanation. Howard said it’s possible heavy rain may have played a role earlier in the year, but it’s hard for scientists to say for sure.

Many residents are concerned that the swarm could lead to a major earthquake, although seismologists say this is unlikely.

Still, emergency workers are advising people to take out earthquake insurance, and some, like former postal worker Phil Crowley, moved to Elgin a year ago.

“You know what you can control? You can control how you get insurance. That’s it,” Crowley said.

He and his wife don’t think there will be a big earthquake, but they are worried.

“She’ll look at me when we’re sleeping and say, ‘I hope it doesn’t happen tonight,'” he said.

If yes, then they are ready. Just in case, they keep two bags of clothes and other essentials at the front door.

As far as seismic safety is concerned, American Red Cross says: “Stay indoors until the shaking stops and you’re sure it’s safe to go out.”