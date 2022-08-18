closer
About 100 years ago, the last Tasmanian tiger died, ending a species reign dating back to 1000 BC. Now scientists are looking to bring them back from the dead.

Known as the thylacine, the carnivorous marsupial roamed the Australian outback in 1936 before the last striped species died out. Scientists now plan to use genetic technology, ancient DNA collection and artificial reproduction to bring back the tiger.

“First we argue strongly that we need to protect our biodiversity from further extinction, but unfortunately we are not seeing species loss slowing down,” said Professor Andrew Pask at the University of Melbourne, who is leading the project on the thylacine. Integrated genetics Restoration Research Laboratory.

“This technology offers an opportunity to correct this and can be applied in exceptional situations where keystone species have been lost.”

The last Tasmanian tiger, named Benjamin, became extinct in 1936, shortly after his species was granted protected status.

The thylacine project is working with technology investor Ben Lam’s Colossal Biosciences and Harvard Medical School geneticist George Church. Lam’s organization also launched a $15 million project to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction.

The last surviving thylacine was named Benjamin and died in 1936 at Beaumaris Zoo in Tasmania, shortly after the species was granted protected status.

The team first plans to sequence a genome for the tiger and compare it to its close relative, the Dunnart. Scientists will eventually use CRISPR gene editing technology to create the embryo.

“Then we take the living cells from our Dunnart and edit their DNA wherever it differs from the thylacine. We’re essentially engineering our Dunnart cell into a Tasmanian tiger cell,” Pask noted.

The researcher concluded, “With this partnership, I now believe we can have our first baby thylacine within ten years of being hunted to extinction a century ago.”

