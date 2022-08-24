New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chemists have discovered a surprisingly simple way to break down PFAS—also known as “forever chemicals”—that harm humans, livestock and the environment.

According to EPA.gov, PFAS, “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances,” have been around since the 1940s.

They are a group of chemicals used to make products that are resistant to heat, stains, oil, grease and water.

According to Purewaterbog.com Teflon pans, laundry detergent, dish detergent and food packaging all contain them — leaving the chemicals behind for generations, just like other products that provide convenience in everyday life.

Scientists discover new asteroid crater that sheds light on dinosaur extinction

The research was conducted by a team of chemists from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

“Bacteria won’t eat them; fire won’t incinerate them; and water won’t dilute them,” says Northwestern Now, a university publication about the challenges PFAS presents.

“If these toxic chemicals are buried, they will seep into the surrounding soil and become an ongoing problem for generations to come,” the publication also noted.

“PFAS [have] has become a major societal problem,” chemist William Dichtel, who led the study with fellow university chemist Brittany Trang, told the publication.

Pennsylvania man finds rare purple pearl inside a clam at Delaware restaurant: report

“Even small, tiny amounts of PFAS can cause adverse health effects and it doesn’t break down,” he notes.

He said, “We can’t wait to solve this problem. We want to use chemistry to solve this problem and create a solution that the world can use.”

So how did the researchers solve the problem?

Usually, with soap and water.

Using low temperatures and “inexpensive, simple reagents,” the team created a process that separates the two main classes of PFAS compounds — “leaving only benign end products,” the research says.

The mixture consists of sodium hydroxide, a “common component of soap,” combined with an organic solvent in water, Science.org notes.

Dogs shed tears of joy when reunited with their owners: Study

When the chemists heated the mixture to boiling, it easily degraded one of the largest subsets of PFAS compounds, they added.

According to a university publication, PFAS has also entered consumer goods and drinking water and the blood of 97% of the US population.

“Although the health effects are not yet fully understood, PFAS exposure has been strongly linked to reduced fertility, developmental effects in children, increased risks of various cancers, decreased immunity to fight infections, and increased cholesterol levels,” they report.

“Recently, the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] essentially reduced its recommendations for PFAS to zero,” Dichtel said.

“This brings many PFASs into the same category as lead.”

According to Science.org, the new mixture does not work on all PFAS compounds.

However, they report, “the approaches provide a cheap way for communities to rid their soils and drinking water of contaminants that currently expose millions of people to cancer and other diseases.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Dichtel told Northwestern Now, “It’s exciting because of how simple our solution is — as yet undiscovered.”

The research was published in the journal Science on August 19, 2022.