Last week’s heat report was produced by World Weather Attribution, a climate science alliance that specializes in rapid research into extreme weather events to assess the extent to which global warming was behind them. Using computer simulations, scientists compare an existing world in which humans have spent more than a century adding heat-trapping gases to the atmosphere with a world that could exist without this activity.

The European Union has begun the transition to more environmentally friendly forms of energy. But financial and geopolitical considerations can complicate the effort.

The group’s UK heat analysis has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in an academic journal, but is based on peer-reviewed methods.

Using similar methods, the team found that the heatwave that swept through South Asia this spring was 30 times more likely due to planet-warming emissions.

Enough Western and Central Europe The summer began very hot due to the high pressure area that brought warm air from North Africa. England has its driest July in over a century. When the soil dries out, the sun’s energy is used to heat the air, rather than evaporating water from the ground, which can contribute to an even greater increase in temperature.

This month, scientists reported that over the past four decades, the frequency and intensity of heatwaves in Europe have increased, at least in part due to changes in the jet stream.