Scientists find climate change exacerbates heatwaves in UK

A record-breaking heat wave in Britain last week that sent temperatures as high as 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit in a country unaccustomed to scorching summers would be “highly unlikely” without the impact of anthropogenic climate change, according to a new scientific report published in Thursday. found.
Last week’s heat wave is still very unusual for Britain, even at the current level of global warming, said Mariam Zacharias, a research fellow at Imperial College London and lead author of the new report. She and her colleagues found that the odds of seeing daily highs that were recorded in parts of the country in the past week were 1 in 1,000 in any given year.
However, these temperatures were at least 10 times more likely than they would be in a world without greenhouse gas emissions, and at least 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit higher, according to Dr. Zachariah.
“Today, this is still a rare event,” said Friederike Otto, a climatologist at Imperial College London and another author of the report. “This would be an extremely unlikely event without climate change.”
Heatwaves have become more frequent and intense in most parts of the world, and scientists have little doubt that global warming is a key factor. As the burning of fossil fuels increases the average global temperature, the range of possible temperatures is also shifting upwards, making a temperature rise more likely. This means that each heat wave is now exacerbated to some extent by changes in planetary chemistry driven by greenhouse gas emissions.
Until last week, the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 101.7 Fahrenheit, or 38.7 Celsius. This milestone was set in Cambridge in July 2019. warned the British prepare for new heights.
On the morning of July 19, in the village of Charlwood, Surrey, mercury levels broke the old record and continued to rise. At the end of the day, 46 weather stations, covering most of England from London in the southeast to North Yorkshire in the northeast, recorded temperatures that matched or exceeded the previous national record. Other stations beat their local records by 5 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit.
In response, the trains slowed down, fearing that the steel rails might buckle in the heat. Grass fires have spread to London homes, shops and vehicles in what the city has described as the busiest fire brigade day since World War II. According to the agency, 840 more people could have died in England and Wales than usual. preliminary analysis using peer-reviewed methodology.
Last week’s heat report was produced by World Weather Attribution, a climate science alliance that specializes in rapid research into extreme weather events to assess the extent to which global warming was behind them. Using computer simulations, scientists compare an existing world in which humans have spent more than a century adding heat-trapping gases to the atmosphere with a world that could exist without this activity.
Europe’s move away from fossil fuels
The European Union has begun the transition to more environmentally friendly forms of energy. But financial and geopolitical considerations can complicate the effort.
The group’s UK heat analysis has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in an academic journal, but is based on peer-reviewed methods.
Using similar methods, the team found that the heatwave that swept through South Asia this spring was 30 times more likely due to planet-warming emissions.
Enough Western and Central Europe The summer began very hot due to the high pressure area that brought warm air from North Africa. England has its driest July in over a century. When the soil dries out, the sun’s energy is used to heat the air, rather than evaporating water from the ground, which can contribute to an even greater increase in temperature.
This month, scientists reported that over the past four decades, the frequency and intensity of heatwaves in Europe have increased, at least in part due to changes in the jet stream.
For some scientists, the recent heat wave in Britain has been reminded of last summer’s deadly temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, which broke records in some places by 7 degrees Fahrenheit or more. This heat wave was so unusual that some climate researchers wondered if extreme heat was appearing faster than their scientific models allowed for. According to Erich Fischer of the Swiss university ETH Zurich, it was the climate equivalent of an athlete breaking the long jump record by 2 or 3 feet.
However, for now, evidence suggests that such events are surprising but not unexpected using current models. Last year, Dr. Fisher conducted a study that showed that global warming, with its seemingly modest increase in average temperatures, also makes heat records more likely to be broken by a wide margin.
The question – as with floods, droughts and other extreme events – is whether politicians will use this knowledge to better prepare in advance.
“There are conditions that usually turn these hazards into disasters, and those conditions are man-made,” said Emmanuel Raju, assistant professor of public health at the University of Copenhagen and co-author of the UK heat report. According to Dr. Raju, these conditions include poor planning and a lack of attention to vulnerable groups such as the homeless.
Vicki Thompson, a climate scientist at the University of Bristol, conducted another recent study that found that while extreme heat events around the world have become more frequent in recent decades, much of this can still be explained by higher average temperatures brought about by climate change. climate. “They increase in intensity, but not faster than average,” Dr. Thompson said.
However, even these growth rates undermine countries’ ability to cope. British railway system was designed to only operate safely up to 80.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Most houses were designed to keep warm during freezing winters. Many Britons still see the hot weather as a welcome relief from the cold and damp.
In Britain, “people still don’t take it as seriously as they might next time,” said Dr Thompson. “Most people consider the heat something great. They need some warmth.”
“But when it’s 40 degrees outside,” or 104 Fahrenheit, she said, “things start to change.”