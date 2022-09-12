New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Democratic political action committee tied to Senate Democrats is the latest to inject a side into the Republican primary that the left sees as a more Trumpian primary candidate.

In New Hampshire, the Senate Majority PAC has invested $3.2 million in attack ads against state Senate President Chuck Morse, who is facing off against retired Brig. General Don Bolduc.

This trend has been developing for months now, as Democrats try to boost Republican candidates they believe are “unelectable” or too close to Donald Trump or his policy platform.

Former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told “The Story” on Monday that the descriptor “unelectable” is a “silly word” to use in these cases.

“I’m not a big fan of the ‘electability’ argument. We retired in 2016 when Donald Trump beat 17 other Republicans … and then the queen bee herself beat Hillary Clinton,” she said, adding the Democrats’ strategy has led to a massive reversal. .

In Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial primary, state Sen. Doug Mastriano was targeted with such ads by Commonwealth Attorney General Josh Shapiro — running unopposed for the Democratic nod — as the Washington Post reported the Montgomery County Democrat spent $850,000 to boost the Gate Army.

A Democratic ad named Mastriano – now the nominee – is one of Trump’s “strongest supporters” and accounts for more than double the net investment the Republican spends on his own ads.

In Michigan’s primary, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) similarly promoted GOP candidate John Gibbs, who ultimately defeated a Republican who had voted to impeach Trump.

And in Maryland, Democrats will field the now-Republican gubernatorial candidate. Dan Cox, R-Frederick, promoted Kelly Schulz, a former Hogan administration official who was endorsed by the outgoing Republican governor.

Cox was endorsed by Trump, who spoke earlier this summer in Westminster, Md. A rally was called nearby and pledges of support were made.

After Cox won the primary amid a reported $1 million spending spree by Democrats, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at the now-famous Rockville rally where Biden declared Trumpism “quasi-fascist” and labeled Cox “not an adversary, he’s a threat.”

Conway questioned the overall strategy, telling Fox News that Democrats “need to have a little faith in [their] Candidates and office bearers [they’re] Playing in the Republican primaries.”

“You have Chuck Schumer pouring more than $3 million into boosting Bolduc, thinking that he’s going to be a less powerful candidate against him. [Sen.] Maggie Hassan,” she added.

Conway said Hassan, not her Republican opponent, should be concerned, because she won her 2016 race by just one point and “voted in lockstep with the Biden agenda.”

Hassan and fellow Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas, DNH, were critical of President Biden in a recent joint appearance, which Conway said is an attempt to “fool and deceive” voters over the fact that the senator and the president have had daylight.

Hassan vs. Bolduc and Morse are both strong candidates, she said, adding that having such a late primary in the Granite State will not benefit incumbents.