A dark money group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made more than $25 million in secret donations in the 2022 election to benefit Senate Democrats, federal filings show.

Majority Forward, a nonprofit that hides its funding, gave Senate Majority PAC, which works to elect and organize Democrats in the upper chamber of Congress, to $27.3 million in midterm contributions, according to a Fox News Digital review of campaign finance records.

Majority Forward is the largest donor to Senate Majority PAC, meaning the people behind its primary funding source for the 2022 election are unknown.

Liberal billionaire George Soros, meanwhile, is the PAC’s second-largest supporter. The financier added $7.5 million from Democracy PAC and Democracy PAC II, two super PACs he exclusively bankrolls, filings show.

Shadow Majority forwards cash to help bolster Democratic Senate candidates across the country, many of which are heavily influenced by black money in politics. It also comes on the heels of a record fundraising year from the nonprofit.

Majority Forward earned $105 million in anonymous contributions between July 2020 and June 2021, Fox News Digital previously reported. The cash flow was a $13 million increase over its previous calendar year and a $97 million increase over what it raised in its 2015 inaugural year.

Majority Forward maintains a close relationship with Senate Majority PAC. JB Poersch, a longtime Schumer ally, is president of both the nonprofit and the PAC. The groups also share office space and staff. Majority Forward has paid nearly $615,000 to Senate Majority PAC so far for salaries, insurance and IT security for the midterm elections.

The Senate Majority PAC also tested a new strategy this election cycle, promoting at least one Republican primary candidate they see as more vulnerable in the general election.

During last month’s Republican Colorado Senate primary, an obscure group called Democratic Colorado spent millions supporting more conservative state Rep. Ron Hanks, who faced off against businessman Joe O’Dea.

Democratic Colorado donors poured millions into the primary. But after the group’s first campaign finance report was released on July 20, the Colorado Sun found that Senate Majority PAC was the sole source of the group’s $4 million in funding.

The tactic backfired, and O’Dea won the primary by nearly 10 percentage points to face Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in a critical race this November. Democratic Colorado filed for bankruptcy on the same day it filed its first financial report and closed up shop.

While both major political parties benefit from dark money, the Democrats have recently taken advantage of it more by publicly chastising it.

The New York Times reported that during the 2020 election, the top 15 Democratic dark money nonprofits spent $1.5 billion, while the 15 most active Republican nonprofits spent nearly $900 million.

Senate Majority PAC did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry into its dark money.