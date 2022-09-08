New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Major cities across the country decided to close schools in the early days of the new school year, send students home early or return to pandemic-era remote learning, and the Department of Education is blaming climate change.

Decisions in cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore and Cleveland affect regions across the country as heat waves and some school buildings are too hot.

“No one is safe from the effects of climate change,” a DOE spokesperson told Fox News.

In Philadelphia, more than 100 schools were dismissed early because of the weather. In Baltimore, 14 schools were dismissed early and two were closed entirely. San Diego also struck out early.

In Cleveland, some schools kept classes in session but switched to distance learning.

“This move, made possible by our practice of providing one device to every student in the district, allowed those schools to remain in session and avoid a disaster day,” the Cleveland Metropolitan School District said in a statement to local Fox8. .

The statement added that school district CEO Eric Gordon called for an investigation into the possibility of using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to get portable air conditioning units for remote schools.

It turns out that the US Department of Education has already addressed the effects of climate change on schools, allocating cash for initiatives to help the environment outside as well as inside school buildings.

However, that money has not yet been made available.

A $500 million grant program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act allows schools to “use federal funds to improve energy efficiency, renewable energy and alternative fuel vehicle upgrades and improve public schools.” Among the eligible uses listed by the DOE are: heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Potential grantees had from April 4 to May 18 to respond to DOE’s request for information, with an estimated application opening date in the fourth quarter of 2022.