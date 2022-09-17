New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Many job sectors are struggling to hire people right now, and school resource officers, or SROs, are no different.

Schools across the country are struggling to find people to protect students. Lexington-Richland School District 5 in South Carolina didn’t have enough deputies to cover four schools, so the district is using a private security company to make up for it.

“We recognize that they don’t have the full training of an SRO, but I’d rather have armed security than have no one there,” Dr. Akil Ross, District Superintendent said.

Why is private security not as ideal as SRO? Superintendent Ross says SROs receive special training to work with children.

“How to deal with stress, how to deal with social-emotional issues. And work with those students,” Ross said.

School districts in states such as Oregon, New Mexico, Tennessee and Georgia reported some SRO shortages this year. Local law enforcement agencies, in general, are struggling to hire new officers. The National Association of School Resource Officers says local agencies are where most SROs come from.

“These are veteran officers who volunteer for these assignments. Just like an officer would volunteer for a detective assignment,” said NASRO Executive Director Moe Kennedy, who spent 12 years overseeing the SRO program in Alabama.

Kennedy called the hiring crisis unprecedented. He encourages any current SROs to consider talking to their colleagues.

“SROs can be some of the best recruiters of their fellow officers,” he said.

Kennedy says police are not seen in a positive light, which can lead to fewer of them. Superintendent Ross is ready to tackle the chronic SRO shortage.

“If I have to go with private security, if I have to go with soldiers, I want to do whatever it takes,” Ross said.

Ross says the district has committed to spending millions of dollars to harden its campuses, which could mean installing entrances and exits and metal detectors.