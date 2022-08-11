off
An Ohio consignment store for school supplies, teachers are a ‘blessing’

2nd Semester Consignment Shop owner Monica Gray, parent Veronica Garcia Uchino and tutor Shawn Smith discuss the vision behind the education-related consignment store and share how it has helped the Cleveland community.

With skyrocketing inflation heading into the new school year this fall, Americans are desperate to save money on the things they need.

Monica Gray, owner of 2nd Semester Consignment Shop in Ohio, has made it her business to help in that regard.

Her consignment store sells second-hand school supplies at low prices.

It also offers teaching lessons.

Chicago mom prepares for back-to-school shopping amid inflation: ‘Definitely a struggle’

Gray, a 25-year-old Cleveland teacher, joined “Fox & Friends” Thursday after her husband’s suggestion to bring some teaching supplies to a thrift store gave her business a boost.

From left to right, Monica Gray, owner of Second Semester Consignment Shop in Cleveland, parent Veronica Garcia Uchino and tutor Shawn Smith join "Fox & Friends" on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, to discuss savings from shopping at a consignment store — and share other tips. to do.

(Fox News)

“I’ve never heard of a shipment for teachers,” she said.

“So, [my husband] Said, ‘Well, let’s open one.’

After doing some research, Gray found that there were no other thrift stores of the type the couple envisioned.

Three months later, 2nd Semester Consignment in Cleveland was born – and has been going for nearly six years now.

Teacher Lisa Gleason shops for back-to-school supplies at a Target store on August 13, 2008 in Daly City, California.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Veronica Garcia Uchino, a mother of two daughters and a 2nd semester consignment customer, considers the store a “blessing” to her family.

“The prices are very affordable,” she said.

“The teachers are amazing.”

Florida schools are hiring military veterans to fill classroom vacancies

Cleveland teacher and 2nd semester consignment tutor Shawn Smith explained that tutoring services are available for children who need personal assistance or who may need to fill voids lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students are shown studying in class with masks on their faces. Millions of students will soon return to school, while many have already started their new academic year this year.

(iStock)

“That’s why we’re here,” he said.

Second-hand school supplies are available for purchase at 2ndsemestershop.com.

Tuition sessions can also be booked online.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.