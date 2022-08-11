New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

With skyrocketing inflation heading into the new school year this fall, Americans are desperate to save money on the things they need.

Monica Gray, owner of 2nd Semester Consignment Shop in Ohio, has made it her business to help in that regard.

Her consignment store sells second-hand school supplies at low prices.

It also offers teaching lessons.

Gray, a 25-year-old Cleveland teacher, joined “Fox & Friends” Thursday after her husband’s suggestion to bring some teaching supplies to a thrift store gave her business a boost.

“I’ve never heard of a shipment for teachers,” she said.

“So, [my husband] Said, ‘Well, let’s open one.’

After doing some research, Gray found that there were no other thrift stores of the type the couple envisioned.

Three months later, 2nd Semester Consignment in Cleveland was born – and has been going for nearly six years now.

Veronica Garcia Uchino, a mother of two daughters and a 2nd semester consignment customer, considers the store a “blessing” to her family.

“The prices are very affordable,” she said.

“The teachers are amazing.”

Cleveland teacher and 2nd semester consignment tutor Shawn Smith explained that tutoring services are available for children who need personal assistance or who may need to fill voids lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s why we’re here,” he said.

Second-hand school supplies are available for purchase at 2ndsemestershop.com.

Tuition sessions can also be booked online.