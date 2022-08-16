New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

School districts across the country are struggling to fill hundreds of open teaching positions in the remaining weeks of summer before the start of the school year.

“Honestly, in all my time in education, I’ve never seen a teacher shortage like this,” Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools in Virginia, said at a school assembly last month.

The school district reported 209 teaching positions vacant in mid-July. Nearly a month later, the district is now racing to fill 144 vacant teaching positions with just two weeks until the start of the school year, WRIC reported.

While actively recruiting teachers throughout the school year, the district plans to hire long-term substitute teachers for about 100 positions to fill vacancies. The district also released a $10,000 bonus incentive initiative for new teachers and a $1,000 incentive for current teachers to stay in their jobs.

“So we’re confident in the medium term [substitute teachers]”We’ll cover the first day of school with additional hires and some level positions over the next two weeks,” Kamras said, according to WRIC.

The Richmond school district is not alone in facing staffing shortages just weeks before the start of the school year.

School districts across the country have struggled with teacher migration since the pandemic. A survey conducted earlier this year by the National Center for Education Statistics reported that 44% of public schools have full or part-time teacher vacancies.

In a survey published in March, 61% of public schools report at least one vacancy, citing a pandemic for open jobs. The survey reported that most of the vacancies were due to resignations and not retirements.

Like Richmond, Durham Public Schools is racing to fill 270 certified teacher vacancies and 73 classified teacher vacancies with just two weeks until the start of the school year.

Durham’s assistant superintendent of schools said the district is working to fill some positions through a teacher candidate program, with DPS recruiters talking to high school students about education as a career before high school graduation, WRAL reported.

“We can catch them early and know they will be a DPS teacher before they graduate high school,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Alvera Lessane said, the local outlet reported.

More of the same has been reported in Miami-Dade schools, where the district is working to fill 224 teacher positions, Axios reported Monday. In Dallas, an independent school district reported 82 vacancies earlier this month. And in New Jersey, the Sayreville School District reported two dozen open teaching positions at its high school and middle school.

Recent law changes in Arizona amid the state’s staffing crisis now allow college graduates, without a bachelor’s degree, to begin teaching in public schools. Florida is looking to hire veterans to fill nearly 8,000 vacant positions across the state.

“If you’ve served at least four years in the military or been honorably discharged, taken 60 college credits and passed a subject area test, we want you to be able to teach Florida students,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week.

Staffing shortages began to plague school districts across the country during the pandemic, as teachers reported stemming from uncertainty during the lockdowns, including a shift to remote learning, hybrid learning, and ultimately back to in-class instruction.

About 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the field between February 2020 and May 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to a July American Federation of Teachers survey, a February survey from the National Education Association found that 55% of teachers reported they were considering leaving the profession, and 79% of teachers reported dissatisfaction with their careers.

“Teachers have gone from learning in person one day to being completely virtual the next,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told Spectrum News this week. “Even though we recognize that our teachers are bending over backwards, as we reopen schools, we need to make sure we’re listening to our parents and teachers.”