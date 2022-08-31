New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A staunch school choice advocate who served in the Education Department under former President Trump in the White House, she and other students have taken aim at Democratic nominee for Florida governor Charlie Crist for shifting support for education policies that have benefited them. from.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Denisha Merriweather, a Florida native and director of family engagement for the American Federation for Children, said Crist, a former Republican, should think voters are suffering from “amnesia.” She argued that the former Florida governor had forgotten how passionate residents of the Sunshine State are about school choice, a process that gives parents options to decide which educational opportunities best suit their children’s needs.

Describing her troubled upbringing in the public school system, Merryweather said she attended public district school from kindergarten through fifth grade and “failed third grade twice” because she couldn’t read.

“I even entered a catch-up program to help me get to my correct grade,” she said. “It wasn’t a good environment for me. I was picked on by other students, and I was in an environment where the teachers didn’t seem to want to help me. The teachers would just sigh when I got to the door. And that all changed when I got a scholarship to go to a private school in Jacksonville, Florida, a small private school, and the scholarship was about It was my godmother who found out.”

“I went from making D’s and F’s to consistently making A’s and B’s, even started making straight A’s in high school. I went to this school from sixth through 12th grade on a Florida tax credit scholarship, and during that time I had the opportunity. Gov. Charlie Crist To meet, of course, because of his support for the scholarship program.”

Merriweather said he “talked on stage” with Crist at an event as a high schooler when he discussed school choice and how it has positively impacted his life.

“Not long after, my godmother and I were invited to the Capitol in Tallahassee to be in a photo signing of the expansion bill, the largest expansion bill of the scholarship program and tax credit scholarships,” Merriweather recalled. “I was standing right behind him, I was so excited, so happy, and he came back and gave me a signing pen.”

Since those days, however, Merryweather’s perspective on Christ’s sincerity and concern for the state’s struggling students in district schools has changed dramatically.

“When I told you that it was a slap in the face when he ran again in the state of Florida as a Democrat, he said, ‘Oh, they’re pulling my arm… I really don’t want to do that. I don’t believe this program is going to help you.’ He wanted to defund the program, cut funding to charter schools in the state. As a teenager, I took that personally and that’s why I became more involved in the school choice fight and the school choice movement.”

“I wanted to understand the politics behind this… why, as a Republican, he supported school choice and came out and invited me to sign the expansion bill — I took that very personally — and then as a Democrat, he said he wanted to defund the program,” she added. “It was a bad decision on his part. At the same time, in Florida, the teachers unions sued the program, the tax credit scholarship program, so it’s confusing. Now that he’s running for governor again, it’s really a slap in the face to the thousands of students who have benefited from this program.”

Merryweather said Crist suffers from “amnesia” and is trying to get elected to a powerful position, not because he wants to represent students in Florida.

“I think he’s trying to get where he can,” Merriweather said of Chryst. “When he ran two election cycles ago, he ran as a Democrat and I think he really forgot that the parents and students of Florida want school choice, and we’re not going to take back the support that we’ve given to everyone. These years, for almost a decade, from the governors who have supported choice in the state of Florida,” she said. “What he’s trying to achieve, I think he really thinks we’re oblivious. I’m not sure what he’s trying to get out of it.”

“It doesn’t look like a very fruitful race for him considering how much we love school choice in the state,” she added. “We rejected Andrew Gillum. There were many black mother voters this last cycle who did not support Andrew Gillum because of the unwavering support and need that black women have for their children to go to a great school in the state.”

Merriweather praised incumbent GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for living up to his campaign promises regarding school choice, calling him a “very good governor.”

“As soon as he got into office, he didn’t wait until his last session, he did it right away,” she said. “He eliminated the waiting list, created a special scholarship account, and then, he created an expanded choice program in the state and signed it into law.”

Following her career in DC at the Department of Education, where she worked as an assistant to former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Merryweather founded Black Minds Matter in 2020, a self-described national group “dedicated to liberating black minds.”

In a tweet Monday, Merryweather said Crist “turned his back on students” after signing a measure into law during his tenure as Florida governor to expand school choice.

“I’m pictured receiving a pen signing expanding school choice in FL,” she wrote. “He’s turned students away ever since. What a shame!”

Over the weekend, Crist, who has represented Florida’s 13th Congressional District in the House since 2017, chose United Teachers of Dade President Carla Hernandez-Maats to serve as her running mate in the election.

Crist will face DeSantis in November’s general election for Florida governor.