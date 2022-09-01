School choice advocate blasts Charlie Crist: ‘He’s running to lose’

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will lose after tapping a teachers union head as his running mate, a school choice advocate said Wednesday.

American Federation for Children spokeswoman Denisha Allen told “America’s Newsroom,” “Charlie Crist has been a flip-flopper ever since I can remember. My first engagement with Charlie Crist was in high school when he signed an expansion bill for Florida’s school choice program. . . I was behind him with a signing pin. And he flipped.”

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist has chosen the president of the Miami-Dade County teachers union as his running mate, putting education at the forefront of his campaign as he tries to defeat incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

United Teachers of Dade President Carla Hernandez-Maats was announced as Christ’s running mate Saturday at a campaign event in Miami.

“This guy is the anti-freedom,” Gov. said shortly after taking the stage to address supporters. Crist said of DeSantis. “We stand for true freedom. Freedom for all of you.”

“I’m excited to introduce you to a wonderful person,” said Crist. “Carla is a wonderful person. She really is.” Describing Hernandez-Maats as a “loving” and “kind” teacher during her introduction, Crist said, “You know her, I love her, meet Florida’s next lieutenant governor, Carla Hernandez.”

“Are you tired of culture wars and extremists dictating what we can’t say and do,” Hernández-Mats asked the crowd that took to the stage. “Are you sick of tyrannical politicians trying to destroy our democracy? … That’s why we’re here today. To defeat Ron DeSantis and bring decency and dignity back to the state of Florida.”

“I feel very honored to join this team, the winning ticket,” she added. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime to fight alongside Charlie to be your next lieutenant governor.”

Allen said She thinks Christ’s eyes “running for no reason.”

“He’s been saying since then that he’s not going to support school choice, that he wants it taken away. And what I know about Charlie Crist is that I don’t think he’s going to win this next gubernatorial election,” Crist said. .

“It’s really him running for no reason. Especially considering what’s going on in Virginia, he’s running to lose, especially in Florida where school choice moms want more school choice options in the state.”

Crist, who served as Florida governor from 2007 to 2011 and defeated his primary challenger Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s election, will face DeSantis in the state when voters go to the polls on Nov. 8 for the general election.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report.