A Connecticut high school teacher handed out a worksheet about white privilege and systemic racism drew swift backlash from parents and local school board members.

“To be honest, I’m really surprised. We’re not even in the first week of school at this point and this is for a certain class of students,” Joseph Baczewski, vice chairperson of the Southington School Board, told “Fox & Friends First” on Wednesday.

“We’re a very patriotic town. We teach patriotism, being a good citizen. It’s not part of our curriculum so teachers take it upon themselves to teach it to students.”

The worksheet states, “Racism is a systemic problem. If you look the other way or deny that these systems exist, you are part of the problem.”

Vocabulary items that appeared on the worksheet included “white privilege,” “indigenous people,” “transgenderism,” “institutional racism,” gender pronouns, the term “Latinx,” as well as other controversial topics. The worksheet shows how those words can be used in writing and includes definitions and correct ways to incorporate many of those words into their writing. WFSB – Channel 3 shared an image of the worksheet on Twitter.

Parents like Southington resident Jenny Cinquemani called the lesson “divisive” at a recent school board meeting.

“To be honest, I’m not even angry,” Sinkemani said said according to Patch.com . “I’m sure the teacher who composed it didn’t mean to offend. But it’s divisive.”

Baczewski said the administration handled the issue “quickly” after a mother brought it to their attention. He suggested that parents should be involved in their children’s education.

“I think it showed her that the system we have in place works. It was brought to our attention, it shouldn’t be there. We’ve essentially handled it now. Now we’re going to look at it and make sure it doesn’t become more of a problem.”

Baczewski says many people don’t subscribe to the idea that skin color determines one’s likelihood of success.

“To that, I say it’s absolutely indecent,” Baczewski said.

He said that the most important teacher in a child’s life is “parents in the family”.

Fox News’ Courtney O’Brien contributed to this report.