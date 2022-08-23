Scholz says Germany wants more natural gas from Canada but lacks infrastructure and business support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he wants Canada to increase LNG supplies to Europe, but admits that a lack of infrastructure and untested business case for Canadian exports hamper any increase in supply.

Scholz also told CBC News that the war in Ukraine will not end until Russian President Vladimir Putin realizes that his strategy is doomed to failure.

“We would love to see Canada export more (liquefied natural gas, LNG) to Europe,” Scholz told host Vassie Kapelos on CBC News Network. Power and politics Tuesday.

“We are creating an atmosphere for very direct negotiations between business circles in Canada and Germany. [to see] If there is anything that could be done now, in this very crisis… but it is part of the follow-up between the businessmen of the two countries.”

Scholz said a business case needs to be developed – “because if it’s too expensive, it won’t work.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said natural gas would need to be transported by pipeline from Western Canada’s gas fields to a yet-to-be-built liquefaction terminal on the Atlantic coast for delivery to Europe.

Trudeau said such a venture would be costly and could be unprofitable in the long run, given Europe’s commitment to a rapid transition to a cleaner economy.

“One of the challenges associated with LNG is the amount of investment needed to build the appropriate infrastructure,” he said. “There has never been a strong business case because of the distance from gas fields, because of the need to transport this gas over long distances before liquefaction.”

Scholz said he had no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to admit his invasion of Ukraine was a loser. (Ewan Mitsui/CBC)

Even if a business case can be developed, Germany does not have the infrastructure to receive Canadian LNG, Scholz said.

“We have not built terminals for the import of liquefied natural gas to Germany on our northern shores,” he said.

“This is what we are changing now… We will build ports in many places to import natural gas, liquefied natural gas, LNG, and this will really make a difference.”

Scholz said the pipeline and terminal infrastructure would be operational by January, allowing Germany to start accepting LNG arriving by sea.

Even without direct LNG imports from Canada, the increase in production that Canada and the US send to the global market is helping to ease the burden on his government, he said.

“Even if these exports do not go directly to Germany or Europe, it helps because there is not enough supply,” he said.

Scholz says his government is doing its best to stock up on LNG for the cold months ahead, cut gas consumption and turn coal power back on to help the country build a bridge until it solves its energy problems.

Trouble with turbines

Ukraine criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing last month to Germany’s request to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return the turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which brings natural gas to Germany. .

The turbine was being repaired at the Siemens plant in Montreal, the only place in the world capable of servicing the equipment. Federal ministers defended the move as necessary to secure gas supplies to Germany.

Scholz told Kapelos that while Ukraine is upset, Western countries decided from the start that they would not impose sanctions that would hurt their own economies more than Russia.

“I am absolutely sure that Ukraine really wants not to harm Germany or other European countries, because … the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline serves not only Germany, but also many European countries,” he said.

Scholz also noted that although his country disagrees with Ukraine on the issue of turbines, it strongly supports the defense of Ukraine politically, financially and militarily.

Russia cannot dictate peace terms: Scholz

The chancellor said Putin’s approach to Ukraine is imperialistic and motivated by a desire to create a Russian empire. He said Putin’s arrogance got in the way of his goals.

“I am absolutely convinced that he planned to invade Ukraine in two to three weeks and take over the entire country,” Scholz said.

“He wants to take territory from his neighbors and we will never accept this aggression. And that’s why we support [so] that Putin understands that with this, what he is doing, he will not succeed, and the war will end when he realizes that this is not working.”

Scholz told Kapelos that Putin never gave him any indication that he would come to this realization.

Scholz said that while Putin offered to participate in negotiations to end the conflict, he only did so on the condition that Russia be allowed to dictate peace terms, which Germany cannot agree to.

“I made it very clear [Putin] as I make clear to the public,” he said. – It will not be possible to dictate the world [where] he just captures part of the territory and then [waits] for the best time to [return].”