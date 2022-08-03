Schmidt wins Missouri GOP Senate primary, beats Hartzler, scandal-hit Greitens

Toggle caption Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

ST LOUIS – Missouri Republicans have chosen Attorney General Eric Schmidt to advance in the state’s unpredictable U.S. Senate race, according to calls from The Associated Press, looking likely to put the seat out of reach for Democrats.

The St. Louis County win is a relief for many Republicans across the state, who feared it would jeopardize the victory of scandal-plagued former Gov. Eric Greitens in what many see as a surefire GOP seat.

Schmidt emerged as the winner of the 21-person primary after U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who is not seeking re-election. He defeated five other major candidates in the race, including Greitens, Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler, attorney Mark McCloskey, Congressman Billy Long and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.

Before winning a full term as attorney general in 2020, Schmidt served as Missouri treasurer and state senator. US Sen. He was appointed after Josh Hawley left the Attorney General’s office after winning the Senate race in 2018.

As attorney general, Schmidt attracted praise and criticism For suing President Biden’s agenda – and for Going after school districts which implemented the COVID-19 restrictions. During the primary he faced pushback from his opponents who pointed to aspects of his state Senate record, including pushback. A cargo hub in St. Louis that will trade with China.

Schmidt largely ignored those attacks and instead emphasized his record as attorney general while campaigning statewide. He was Texas Sen. Encouraged by Ted Cruz before the primary, which headlined several attended rallies, including Schmidt.

Former President Donald Trump took an unusual Monday The move to endorse only “ERIC” in the Senate raceWhich means for all intents and purposes he was supporting Schmidt and Greitens.

Schmidt will face either Trudy Bush Valentine or Lucas Koons in the general election. But Democrats will face an uphill battle to win a state that has become increasingly Republican over the past few election cycles.

Republicans have a stranglehold on rural areas of the stateAlso some fast growing suburbs.

Efforts to stop Greitens were successful



Toggle caption Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A Schmidt victory would be a relief to Republicans who feared a Greitens victory.

Greitens tops most polls for most of the competition. But his standing began to deteriorate He faced political action committee ads Details of abuse allegations from his ex-wife. Greitens denied that he ever physically abused his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, or their son, but most observers felt that the deluge of negativity eroded his support.

“I don’t think I’ve seen more destructive ads against a candidate,” said state Sen. Bill Eagle, who opposed Greitens’ candidacy. “And in this case, I’m one of the people, and there are many, who believe what she says.”

Republicans feared Greitens would make the general election more competitive. Apart from the recent scandal, Greitens resigned in 2018 In disputes about extramarital affairs and campaign finances. Greitens’ supporters argued that he was never in danger of losing a general election because the state was now so Republican, and his opponents did not want him to gain a national platform.

As Greitens slipped in the polls, Schmidt spent much of his time attacking Hartzler — who had the support of Hawley and several agricultural groups. But even though she ran a disciplined and well-funded campaign, she suffered huge losses Trump refused to confirm her.

Hartzler continued to storm the state, making several stops with Hawley, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Schmidt from winning.

In addition to Schmidt’s Democratic challenger, John Wood, a former U.S. attorney, will run as an independent — and his ties to former U.S. Sen. John Danforth could provide access to millions of dollars. Although independent candidates have rarely made an impact in Missouri statewide contests, Wood hopes the trend will pay off.