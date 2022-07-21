New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One man died and another was injured after a large sinkhole suddenly formed under an in-ground pool at a venue in the Israeli village of Karmei Yosef, officials confirmed Thursday.

The deceased man, identified as 32-year-old Clil Kimhee, was reportedly attending a private, celebratory work event organized by the company that rented the space for its employees.

In his memory, friends are already posting on Kimhi’s Facebook wall after his death.

One thanked him for “all the laughs” and another described him as “the best friend in the world”.

Israel Hayom, a Hebrew-language newspaper, acknowledged Kimhi’s journey on Facebook, writing, “Heartbroken: Khalil Kamchi is victim of sink disaster in private pool. [Karmei] Joseph. May his memory be blessed.”

Video of the tragic incident — viewed by Fox News Digital — shows the sinkhole quickly drawing water and swimmers floating inside the pool as they try to escape the sudden trap.

According to local reports in Israel, Kimhee’s body was found hours after emergency personnel completed the search.

Police have not yet revealed the cause of death.

In a statement translated from Hebrew to English and provided to Fox News Digital, the Israel Police said, “At the end of operational searches, the Police, the Fire and Rescue Services and the IDF Homefront Command located the missing man, around 30 years old. – an old resident of Tel Aviv – unfortunately he died ” said the announcement.

Aviv Bublil, who worked at the pool party, told the Israeli news site, Ynet, that at 2:00 p.m. Israel time, a “whirlpool” was seen in the pool.

She told the outlet that she yelled at people to leave the pool, but they stayed put.

Bublil added that the swimmers may have thought it was a game (perhaps not realizing they were in danger).

“Seconds later the ground dropped, it was like a big sinkhole,” Bublil said. “I saw two people … two people missing. We couldn’t identify, and one could be seen from above among the rubble. My first instinct was to try and get in … but there was no option to go. Inside. So they called the rescue services.”

She continued, “It was a matter of seconds. It’s not something that’s usually seen, so I realized it was a kind of unusual event that I don’t normally see in pools.”

Another adult male who escaped the sinkhole was treated by staff at Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, the Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

“The 34-year-old man who pulled himself out of the pit was sitting outside the pool in distress,” MDA paramedic Uri Damari told the outlet.

“He suffered minor injuries to his head and limbs and we rushed him to hospital after medical treatment.”

A sinkhole is a hole or “depression” in the ground that has “no natural external surface drainage,” according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

“Basically, this means that when it rains, all the water stays in the sinkhole and usually flows underground,” the agency says on the US Department of the Interior’s website.

“Sinkholes can be dramatic because the land usually remains intact for a period of time until the underground spaces become too large.”

Sinkholes are common (called karst terrain) where certain types of rock beneath the ground are naturally dissolved by groundwater percolating through the surface, the USGS reports.

When water from rainfall seeps into the ground, soluble rocks (salt beds and domes, gypsum, limestone, and other carbonate rocks) dissolve, “creating underground voids and caves,” according to the USGS.

“Sinkholes can be dramatic because the earth usually remains intact for a period of time until the underground spaces become too large.”

“If the ground above the voids is not adequately supported, a sudden collapse of the ground surface can occur,” the USGS said.

Last year, Ittai Gavriili of the Israel Geological Institute told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that there are thousands of sinkholes along the Dead Sea in Jordan, Israel and the West Bank, The Times of Israel reported.

The USGS says there is no data available on sinkhole collapses in the United States, but some states track individual collapses through geological surveys.

A Fox News contributor contributed to this report.