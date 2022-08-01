New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson and “The Lost City of Z” actress Sienna Miller are playing sisters in the upcoming film “My Mother’s Wedding.” Kristin Scott Thomas, who is making her directorial debut with this film, is directing the film.

The drama follows three sisters as their twice-widowed mother Diana returns to their childhood home for a third marriage. The sisters are very different from each other with Georgina being a nurse, Victoria a Hollywood star and Catherine a captain in the Royal Navy.

Scarlett Johansson ‘nasty’ sex rumour: ‘Fabulous’ accusations

The film also stars Emily Beecham as one of the sisters and Scott Thomas as their mother Diana. This is Johansson’s third time playing a mother in a film. The first time was in “The Horse Whisperer” and the second time was in “The Other Boleyn Girl”. “It was a pleasure to direct and star with such talented actresses and to reunite with Scarlett Johansson,” Scott Thomas said in a statement.

Although it was Scott Thomas’ directorial debut, she was a Oscar nominated actress and starred in films such as “The English Patient,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Gosford Park” and “Darkest Hour.” Scott Thomas also co-wrote the film with John Micklethwaite.

Scarlett Johansson has given birth to her first child with Colin Jost

“I’ve wanted to direct for a long time, and using my own childhood memories as a springboard to create this fictional family was thrilling,” says Scott Thomas. The first look image of “My Mother’s Wedding” The release shows the three sisters, Johansson, Miller and Beecham all sitting around a dinner table.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

Finola Dwyer and Steven Rayles produced the film. Other actors in the film include Freida Pinto, Sindhu Vee, Joshua McGuire, Mark Stanley, Thibault de Montalembert and Samson Kayo. Multiple sources have reported that principal photography for the film has been completed, but there is currently no release date for the fiIm.