Scarborough as you’ve never seen it: why two cousins ​​want you on a bike adventure

When was the last time you went on an adventure in your hometown?

If your answer is “too long” and you have a bike with reasonably wide tires, then two cousins ​​have something to add to your summer bucket list: the Scarborough South Loop.

Jimmy Jaji and Gurinder Sandhu have spent years putting together a 27.3km route that is almost 90 percent off-road and passes through 11 different parks, including the southern part of Rouge National City Park. Accessible by public transport or car, it is a gem of a city that can be unfavorable for cyclists.

And here’s what they want you to know: It’s not for cyclists. This is for everyone.

“We live in such a diverse city, and we want people to feel like they have a place – a place in the cycling world, a place for outdoor adventure,” Judge told CBC Toronto.

The South Loop of Scarborough runs over the top of the cliff and then down to the beach. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

This story could be about road safety, protecting the environment in a growing city, or the niche but growing culture of gravel cycling. But for Jaji and Sandhu, it always comes down to inclusion and their mission to get more people on bikes.

Judgy grew up penniless in Scarborough, building bikes from parts that others threw away for scrap. These are the bikes he wants to see on the track. Sandhu adds that this dusty supercycle would be just right, and there’s no need for a Lycra kit either.

Grab your bike and go on an adventure around Scarborough South Loop.

The cousins ​​also want to see more people of color who may not feel welcome when it comes to biking or other outdoor activities on two wheels.

“We believe cycling is for everyone, and cycling adventures are for everyone too,” Judge said.

Sandhu points to the success other local groups have had, notably the Mandem Cycling Club, who have brought diversity to Toronto’s cycling community in recent years by organizing big fun group rides. “They have the biggest smiles,” he said. There have been initiatives like this for everything from hiking to bird watching, and Sandhu says visibility really does matter.

“It’s contagious. It really is.”

“I think cycling adventures give people an opportunity to get away. Have fun. Take care of mental health. Sometimes it’s just a little rest. We especially love showing people the magic of Scarborough,” Judge told CBC Toronto during a ride last week. (John Rieti/CBC)

Riding the east end of the loop on a beautiful summer day, Jimmy was just as smiling as he accompanied this reporter and CBC’s Dwight Drummond on part of the route. He is one of those people who is pure encouragement. drivesidethe website the duo launched as a pandemic project is an extension of this.

The site’s instructions exist to be a helping hand; Here’s an itinerary you can download to your phone, here’s a simple first aid kit, yes, and if you’d like, here’s a guide to making coffee while you’re there.

There is a personal touch from the jump.

Scarborough cyclists may know parts of the route, especially sections of the Pan Am Path and Waterfront Trail, but the DriveSide loop connects small patches of dirt (at one point driving through a grass field next to the city depot, and a little later passing under massive flyovers). ) so you can hide in nature. The cousins ​​got lost so many times figuring this out.

The view of East Point Park, which is also a bird sanctuary, will make you wonder: Am I really in Toronto right now? (John Rieti/CBC)

You’ll drive past a bird sanctuary, maybe spot one or two monarch butterflies, and find yourself wondering, “Am I really in Toronto right now?” If you’re kind, maybe you can take some trash and ride your bike to the next trash can.

Many Scarborough residents recognize these parks too. For some, these are cool places, while for others, the place of countless family parties. So the journey is like spinning through a thousand lush courtyards.

“We especially enjoy showing people the magic of Scarborough,” Judge said.

“You find that people are in such a positive state when they are in the parks.”

According to Judge, Scarborough South Loop, which took three years to build, “gives you variety all the way” when it comes to scenery. (John Rieti/CBC)

Willows alone are worth something. There’s a river to follow, bridges to cross, views of Lake Ontario perfect for daydreaming (or Instagram, you know), and a few secluded beaches for you to chill out on.

This description is less than half of the route.

A group of cyclists ride through Morningside Park, from where you can easily get to Scarborough South Rim if you drive. (John Rieti/CBC)

The real joy of this ride lies in what it doesn’t have: mostly moments of high tension when you have to ride near traffic jams. Yes, there are hills, including some that Sandhu admits may seem like “intimidating monsters” to inexperienced riders, but the founders have a solution for that too: admit there’s no shame in a little bike hike.

Drive the route one way or another. Move at “party pace” and have a good time. Don’t worry about the risk of a flat tire because you are always close to support. There are no wrong answers.

“It’s all about getting over that moment of hesitation,” Sandhu said.

The couple say that when those barriers are broken down, things become as simple as their motto: “Be nice, ride your bike, repeat.”