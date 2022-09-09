New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Senate is calling for South Carolina Democratic candidate for the US Senate, Crystal Matthews, to resign from her own party after controversial comments were leaked.

South Carolina state Rep. Crystal Matthews, running against incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott, was caught on tape disparaging her constituents — especially white women — in a series of remarks secretly recorded by activist group Project Veritas.

“You have to know who you’re dealing with,” Matthews said in the taped conversation. “You should treat them like s-. They’ll treat you the same way.”

In leaked comments, Matthews bragged about keeping citizens under his jurisdiction “under his thumb” and not tolerating “white sh—”.

Matthews confirmed to The Associated Press that it was her voice on the tape, but the edited audio of the “tongue-in-cheek” exchange did not reflect the full picture, calling Project Veritas a “satire MAGA-based news outlet.”

On Thursday, Democrats — including gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham — agreed with state Rep. Justin Bamberg, who called Matthews “toxic” in an op-ed published online.

“If one of our white men said the same thing about a black man, the minority community, including myself, would call for that member’s immediate resignation,” Bamberg added.

The secretly recorded audio also features Matthews’ conversation, in which she tells an inmate about funding her campaign with “dope boy money” and Democrats running as Republicans, adding that “secret sleepers” “represent the only way you’re going to. Change the dynamics in South Carolina.”

State Sen. Brad Hutto — his party’s nominee to challenge U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2014 — the leader of Democrats in that chamber — echoed Cunningham’s comments about Matthews’ Senate bid, saying, “When candidates of any party start acting irresponsibly, they reevaluate their candidacy, no matter what party they belong to.” Should and that’s what should happen here.”

Scott won his 2016 election to a full term by nearly 25 points.

In 2020 the then President Donald Trump The state went Republican by 12 points Sen. Lindsey Graham He won re-election by 10 points despite record fundraising from Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, now chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.