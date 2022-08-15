New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A year ago, America’s worst brutal, sudden end came as U.S. forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving Americans and Afghan allies behind.

Chad Robichaux, a Marine veteran who helped evacuate American civilians and US allies, joined “Fox and Friends First” on Monday in what many critics called Biden’s “botched” retreat after US forces left the Taliban-controlled nation.

“I think the president’s advisers advised him not to,” Robichaux told co-host Griff Jenkins. “He still chose to do it a year after the incident for reasons that are still unknown.”

“Everybody who’s been in Afghanistan, who knows any kind of military strategy, was like, this place is going to fall in the next few days or weeks,” he added. “That’s why I and the team we’ve assembled at Save Our Allies acted and responded the way we did because we knew it was going to happen.”

Robichaux, who served eight tours in Afghanistan, is the co-founder of “Save Our Allies,” an organization dedicated to rescuing Americans trapped behind enemy lines.

He worked alongside his Afghan interpreter, Aziz, while fighting in America’s longest war, and when his life was in danger, Robichaux knew he needed to spring into action.

“The State Department released a number on July 18 that indicates how many allies we have,” Robichaux said. “So the applicants, who are our interpreters who fought with us for 20 years like Aziz and the number they declared was 74,274.”

“If your average… 4.5 family members, we’re talking 334,000 pending applications, [and] That’s not including who’s already there,” he added. “They’re taking people out 200 cases a week, so it would take 140 years to get all our interpreters out of Afghanistan at the state rate. Department is doing.”

The organization’s goal was ultimately to “evacuate American citizens, SIV holders, and Afghan allies. was left behind by the United States government.”

It is still unclear how many Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan, but Save Our Allies has successfully evacuated around 12,000 people.

Robichaux said, “Anyone who knows anything about Afghanistan, we have seen that it was an international center for countering terrorism in the mountains of Afghanistan.” “Recently, last week, we saw al-Zawahri walking around freely… and don’t forget, the Taliban is still a terrorist organization. They now have a safe haven.”