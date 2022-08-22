type here...
Sports Savannah Bananas coach Eric Byrnes says Bill 'Spaceman' Lee...
Savannah Bananas coach Eric Byrnes says Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee is on the mend.

Former Major League pitcher Bill Lee and the baseball glove were never far away, even when he was a patient in the hospital.

The 75-year-old Lee, a current member of the Savannah Bananas professional travel team with players in their 20s, picked up his glove during a visit by his head coach Saturday at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

“He’s going through the motions of pitching,” said Eric Byrnes, who noted that he and Lee haven’t talked about returning to the team. “He didn’t give a timetable. He definitely wants to come back.”

That discussion can wait for another day, but understand that Lee hasn’t stopped pitching in the 40 years since MLB career ended

The left-hander, affectionately known as “Spaceman,” was warming up in the bullpen in the Bananas’ premier team exhibition game Friday night when he collapsed and stopped breathing during what first responders called a “cardiac episode.”

Lee was revived by first responders and helped off the field at Grayson Stadium, then taken by ambulance to Memorial for further treatment.

Town of Thunderbolt Administrator Bob Milley, a firefighter, was also at the game as a spectator and told the Savannah Morning News Friday night that Lee “had a cardiac episode that stopped him breathing.” A Thunderbolt of off-duty firefighters, police officers and others helped save Lee’s life, Milley said.

On Saturday, Lee was visited by family members as well as members of the Savannah Bananas organization. Team President Jared Orton said during Saturday’s rematch against the Bananas Party Animals that crew member Kurt Kessler Spent Friday night through Saturday with Lee.

Byrnes and assistant coaches Michael Kowalski and Adam Virant also visited Lee.

“It was amazing to see him,” Byrnes said later Saturday. “He looked really good. His spirits were high.

“More than anything, I think it’s his spirit and seeing the pure joy in his face,” Byrnes said. “When I walked into the room, it brought a smile to my face. He had so much life experience and so much love to give. It will continue. I’m grateful to know Bill Lee and he’s a big part of my life.”

Eric Byrnes celebrates with fans and Banana Nanas after being introduced as the head coach of the Banana Ball World Tour Tuesday night at Grayson Stadium.

On Friday night, Byrnes described Lee as “one of the most unique and beautiful people I’ve ever met in my life.”

Lee, a member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame, played in the big leagues from 1969-82 and was an All-Star for the Red Sox in 1973. He is considered one of the greatest undrafted hitters in baseball history. Opinions on the game, on politics, on virtually anything.

He has been the subject of at least one documentary and one feature film. The well-read California native and Vermont resident has written four books.

From left, former major league pitcher Bill Lee, Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole and pitcher Jake Schwartz watch a tryout for the Savannah Bananas premier team from the home team Saturday at Grayson Stadium.

As Lee has traveled the country and internationally for the past four decades for the game he loves, he was the perfect choice to join the Savannah Bananas Premier Team, the professional travel squad owned by Massachusetts native and Red Sox fan Jesse Cole.

Lee was very effective as a relief pitcher last spring in a series of home and road exhibition “banana ball” games at Southeast and Kansas City. He was a big hit with the fans – a video of Lee entering the game from the stands after drinking a crowd beer went viral – and very popular with his teammates.

“Just an incredible human being, a really great guy,” Bananas first baseman Dan Oberst, 25, said Friday in the clubhouse, citing Lee’s “infectious” energy. “He was one of a kind. If I was half the man Bill Lee was one day, I’d think I’d be in a better place.”

Byrnes, who played 11 seasons in the big leaguesSigned as new head coach for 2022. “I’m more impressed with what he’s done than what he’s done,” he said of how talented Lee was as an MLB pitcher.

“He’s the definition of what I consider a living legend,” Byrnes said Saturday.

News of Lee’s collapse during an exhibition game broadcast on ESPN2 and broadcast on ESPN+ was covered by the Associated Press and made headlines across the Internet.

That attention for a man whose last major league game was 40 years ago doesn’t surprise Bananas Kowalski.

“You have to give the people what they want, and they want Bill Lee,” he said.

Nathan Dominicz is the sports content editor for the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com. Email him at ndominitz@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @nathandominitz

