Think of them as deep-fried rays of sunlight.

On Saturday, August 6 – National Mustard Day – the French are taking their tasty innovation to new heights with eye-popping bright yellow mustard donuts.

Fluffy donuts are coated in a sweet mustard glaze of butter, sugar, vanilla and French’s classic yellow mustard — to give the donuts their eye-popping color — as well as other ingredients.

The yellow breakfast treat was developed in partnership with Dough Doughnuts, a collection of donut shops in New York City.

French’s Mustard Donuts are available for free on Saturday at Dough Doughnut’s six New York City locations.

Limited boxes of the mustard-glazed donuts are available for national distribution Saturday by visiting doughdougnuts.com.

“The French Mustard Donut reimagines the classic glazed donut with a tangy sweet and tangy yellow mustard coating topped with a yellow mustard cake crumb,” French’s release said.

“French and Duff have created a bold, crave-able donut that combines the beloved flavor of French’s classic yellow mustard with the dough’s signature brioche recipe.”

“We are always proud [on] creating unexpectedly delicious flavors,” said Steve Klein, owner of Dough Donuts.

“The iconic tanginess of French’s classic yellow mustard complements the donut’s sweet glaze and fluffy texture for the perfect bite.”

Past National Mustard Day creations of the French include mustard ice cream, mustard beer, and mustard buns.

“We are as committed as ever to providing new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan-favorite condiment and can’t wait to reinvent the snack this year,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer of McCormick & Co., parent of the French.

French was first introduced at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis.

Dough Donuts was founded in 2010 in Brooklyn.