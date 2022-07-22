Satellite photos show water levels in Lake Mead dangerously low

In 2000, Lake Mead was full of deep, dark blue water that flooded the banks of the rivers that fed it. But after 20 years, it has declined sharply. And its basins are also lighter, almost turquoise in places, a sign of increasingly shallow water, connected by unusually thin canyons.

In new images this month, the lake is now surrounded by a wrinkled shoreline and a white shadow, the so-called bath ring, salt and mineral residue left on the canyon walls by receding water.

“These reservoirs were staggeringly full 20 years ago,” said Jennifer Pitt, director of the National Audubon Society’s Colorado River Program, referring to Lake Mead and Powell, two large reservoirs on the Colorado River. Low levels in Lake Mead are indicative of dangerously low levels throughout the Colorado River basin. Now the pool is “perilously close to a zero-day situation,” Ms Pitt said, referring to the point at which the reservoir dries up.