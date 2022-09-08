Saskatchewan stabbing suspect dead

The main suspect in the recent stabbing in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday afternoon shortly after being picked up by police.

Miles Sanderson was in trouble after he was arrested and died in a hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan RCMP Commander Rhonda Blackmore said at a press conference Wednesday night.

Ten people died and 18 more were injured in the James Smith Cree area and the nearby village of Weldon, Sask over Labor Day weekend. Those counts do not include Miles or his brother Damien Sanderson, who was also charged before he was found dead on Monday.

The RCMP says Miles was arrested near Rostern, Sask at approximately 3:30 p.m. CST Wednesday, shortly after the RCMP issued a warning that a knife-wielding man was driving a vehicle and was last seen in Wakau, about 90 km northeast of Saskatoon.

Blackmore said the RCMP had no motive for the attacks.

“Now that Miles is dead, we may never have an understanding of that motivation,” she said.

She expressed relief that Miles was no longer on the run.

“This evening our province breathed a sigh of relief.”

According to Blackmore, the RCMP asked the Saskatoon Police and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) to conduct an independent investigation into Miles’ death.

Broke into a house, stole a truck

CBC News spoke to a man who says Miles broke into his mother’s rural property, about 30 kilometers northeast of Wakau, around 2:00 pm CST.

The CBC agreed not to name the woman or her son because she was the victim of an alleged crime. According to her son, the woman is extremely shocked by what happened.

The son said his mother, a widow, saw Miles go to the front door, which was locked, and run to the bathroom in her bedroom, locking the bedroom and bathroom doors.

She had a cell phone and was trying to call the police when Miles kicked in the front door, the bedroom door, and the bathroom door.

The son said that Miles was armed with a knife, but told the woman that he would not harm her.

According to his son, Miles took the keys to the woman’s truck, along with her cell phone, cigarettes, water and Pepsi.

Miles asked the woman to come with him, according to her son, but she refused, believing he would kill her.

According to her son, when Miles left the house, the woman called a relative on a landline, who then called the RCMP.

According to the tenant's son, Sanderson broke into the home Wednesday afternoon.

Blackmore confirmed the details of the break-in, entry and the stolen truck. The woman was not injured, she said.

Miles was alone when he was arrested, but Blackmore said the RCMP could not tell if he was alone all day. They’ll find out if anyone helped him while he was on the run.

Huge relief

Before the news of his death, people expressed great relief that Miles had been caught.

Darryl Burns, brother Lydia Gloria Burns, front-line soldier who died during the riots. said the family can now prepare for his sister’s return and are planning a wake for her tonight.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) also said in a statement before the arrest that it was relieved that Miles had been arrested.

“Now people can start to feel safe again, but now is the time to start healing,” said STC head Mark Arkan, who lost his sister and nephew in the attacks.

Dennis Hellmuth, mayor of Rostern, which is about six kilometers from where the arrest took place, said the city is feeling a little comfortable today.

“Mostly a sense of relief and I think an incredible sadness will become dominant as we continue to deal with what happened in our province,” he said.

Authorities have been looking for Miles since Sunday.

Miles was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering. His brother Damien was also charged before he was found dead on Monday.