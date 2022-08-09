Sask. Woman accused of faking her own death says she had no choice but to run

A Saskatoon woman accused of faking the disappearance of herself and her son released a statement to CBC News from an Oregon state prison.

Dawn Walker, 48, has been the subject of an extensive missing persons search since she disappeared with her son about two weeks ago. She was found and arrested in Oregon City on Friday and has been in US custody ever since.

“I left Saskatoon because I feared for my safety and the safety of my son,” Walker said in a written statement to CBC News. She did not name the person she says she fears, but Walker has previously brought domestic violence allegations against her ex, who is the father of her seven-year-old son.

Police said the allegations of domestic violence were investigated but were unfounded.

Walker’s girlfriend, Eleanor Sunchild, recorded Walker’s statement during a visit to the Multnomah County Jail in Portland on Monday.

In the United States, Walker is charged with aggravated identity theft, which if found guilty will result in a prison sentence of at least two years. She also faced criminal charges of kidnapping her parents and causing harm to society in Canada.

U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Walker faked her and her sons’ deaths as part of a complex scheme that associated with stolen personal data and fraudulent bank account. Police were able to find Walker and her son last Friday by following bank transactions for gas, food, Netflix and Airbnb rentals.

Walker says the justice system has failed

Walker said she “failed because of Saskatchewan’s justice system, family law system, and child protection.”

She said she had previously filed domestic violence reports with the Saskatoon police and the RCMP and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The police services did nothing to help me. I reported my concerns to the child protection authorities and again nothing was done. I am fighting systems that consistently fail to protect me as an Indigenous woman and protect non-Indigenous men,” Walker said.

“So many women and children before us were forced to flee for their lives to protect their children. The SPS and RCMP only cared when they thought I was dead and the pressure they were under because of their egregious failures.”

Before Walker was discovered by the police, her friends and family alleged foul play or interpersonal violence may be associated in her disappearance. On Monday, Saskatoon police were asked about the allegations.

“Any potential or any previous allegations made by Don Walker have been thoroughly investigated and no charges have been brought as a result of these investigations,” Saskatoon Police Deputy Chief Randy Huisman said.

Allegations of domestic violence were also brought directly to her ex, the father of a seven-year-old child. SCOM before Walker and her son were found.

Andrew Jansen said SCOM he “would never hurt Dawn or [her son]. There is no truth in any of this, and that’s all I can say.” CBC News made an attempt to speak to Jansen directly.

After Walker’s arrest, agents found and reviewed a series of handwritten notepads she was in possession of. According to court documents, agents “found the defendant’s checklist on how to fake her death and disappearance” in these materials. (U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon)

Walker says she ‘had no choice’

In her statement, Walker reached out to dozens of family members, friends and others who prayed and searched for her in the days after she was reported missing.

“I apologize to everyone I offended. I had no choice. Nobody heard me. I love my son very much. [him],” she said.

She said she witnessed something involving the boy “that scared the hell out of me,” but didn’t elaborate.

“As I tell my story upon my return to our Treaty lands, there will be more,” she said.

The Sunchild and Walker family also emailed written statements to CBC News. They are pushing for Walker’s extradition to Canada and urging others to do the same.

“We, her supporters, are calling on the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan to begin extradition proceedings immediately so that Dawn can return to Canada and take care of her business there,” said Sunchild, a Saskatchewan-based Cree lawyer who is in the US and supports Walker as a friend.

The family said that Walker “deserves our compassion and understanding… Being a native woman in Saskatchewan is not easy. All she wanted was to raise her son in peace.”

Saskatoon police said a criminal investigation into Walker and those who may have helped her is ongoing. They said additional criminal charges could be filed depending on the outcome of the case.

A rally is held Tuesday evening at the Legislative Assembly Building in Regina in support of Walker, who will again stand trial next month.