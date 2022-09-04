type here...
CANADA

Sask. RCMP warns of dangerous faces following multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree tribe

By printveela editor

The Saskatchewan RCMP issued a Dangerous Persons Warning after multiple stabbings in the James Smith Cree tribe. (SHS)

Melfort’s RCMP issued a provincial danger warning following several calls about stabbing of James Smith’s Cree people.

in anxiety released at 8:20 am CT Sunday, they said the two suspects are believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatcherwan license plate 119 MPI. Since the suspects may have access to the vehicle, the RCMP has issued an alert throughout the province.

Three STARS ambulances from Saskatoon and Regina were dispatched to the scene between 6:01 am and 6:49 am.

The RCMP identifies the suspects as Damien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson.

Damien Sanderson is described as being five foot seven and weighing 155 pounds. with black hair and brown eyes.

Miles Sanderson is listed as a six-foot-one, 200-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Residents of the area are advised to immediately seek shelter and stay where they are.

The RCMP said residents should be careful allowing others to enter their home and not leave a safe area.

Residents of the James Smith area are also being advised not to approach suspicious individuals or pick up hitchhikers.

Instead, the RCMP said they must report suspicious individuals, emergencies, or information to 911.

They are also asked not to give the whereabouts to the police.

