type here...
CANADA Sask. RCMP suspects dangerous people in Regina after...
CANADA

Sask. RCMP suspects dangerous people in Regina after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon.

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


The RCMP is looking for Damien Sanderson (left) and Miles Sanderson. Damien is described as being five foot seven, weighing about 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Miles is six foot one, weighs about 240 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. (RCMP)

Melfort’s RCMP issued a provincially dangerous person warning following several calls of stabbings in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.

Police said they received a report that two suspects, identified by the RCMP as Damien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson, may have been traveling in the Arcola Avenue area of ​​Regina around 11:45 a.m.

“As the suspects are at large, we have also requested that the warning be extended to Manitoba and Alberta,” the RCMP said in a press release on Sunday afternoon.

They released this information just after Sunday afternoon PT.

in anxiety released at 8:20 am PT on SundayThey said the two male suspects are believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI. Since the suspects may have access to the vehicle, the RCMP issued a provincial warning.

Police are asking Regina residents to take precautions and consider sheltering in place. The RCMP said residents should be careful allowing others to enter their home and not leave a safe area.

The 10am CT update from the Saskatchewan RCMP says there are multiple victims in various locations and it appears that the victims are being attacked randomly.

Weldon is located about 50 km southeast of Prince Albert and about 25 km southwest of the James Smith Cree.

Sask. On Sunday, the RCMP issued a province-wide warning following stabbings in the James Smith Cree tribe. (CBC Graphics)

Damien Sanderson is described as being five foot seven and weighing 155 pounds. with black hair and brown eyes.

Miles Sanderson is listed as a six-foot-one-inch, 240-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

The warning was first issued at 7:12 am CT on Sunday and there have been several updates since then.

Residents in the Regina area are also being advised not to approach suspicious individuals or pick up hitchhikers.

Instead, the RCMP said they must report suspicious individuals, emergencies, or information to 911.

They are also asked not to give the whereabouts to the police.

STARS answer

Three STARS ambulances were sent to James Smith’s Cree Nation territory between 6:01 am and 6:49 am.

Mark Oddan of STARS Ambulance said in an email that two of those helicopters were sent from Saskatoon and one from Regina.

The first team from Saskatoon triaged patients at the scene, while a second plane flew a doctor to the scene to provide care.

Other ground crews have taken patients to Prince Albert, Nipawin and Melfort hospitals, Oddan said in an email.

Three STARS ambulances transported one patient each to Queen’s University Hospital in Saskatoon. Two patients were taken from the scene, and one was taken from the hospital in Melfort, where they arrived in a ground ambulance.

Previous articleThe IRS says it mistakenly released data on about 120,000 taxpayers.
Next articleUS Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has left his post

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The Michigan Department of State said elections officials are very concerned about ‘violence and disruption on Election Day.’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 4th Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Aaron Judge sets career high with 53rd homer, inches closer to Yankees record

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Barney Ronay Anthony turns his debut into a movie about one man’s best moments

Dlike 70,000 people aren't watching. Whatever Anthony can accomplish on this fraught, treacherous, pitted road to become...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

An outbreak of E. coli, possibly related to Wendy’s disease, has spread to six states.

Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

An investigative journalist was stabbed to death outside his home in Las Vegas

off Video Coming to 'Fox News Sunday': September 4th The campaign chiefs...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has left his post

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 4th Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

British Columbian charged with 2nd-degree murder in Banff stabbed

The RCMP said it believes Saturday's fatal altercation...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Renowned battle rapper Pat Stay was fatally stabbed in Halifax.

Rap battle started as a hobby for Dartmouth,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Sask. RCMP warns of dangerous faces following multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree tribe

The Saskatchewan RCMP issued a Dangerous Persons Warning...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canada’s agricultural industry to benefit from ‘cyber barn-growth’ to protect farmers from online attacks: experts

A computer monitor is visible inside a GPS-equipped...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News