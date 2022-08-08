Sask. Missing Woman with Son Still in Oregon Detention and Charged in Canada, USA

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) announced on Monday that Don Walker is facing charges of kidnapping parents and causing public harm in Canada, as well as U.S. charges related to using a fake passport.

“As the criminal investigation progresses, Ms. Walker may face additional charges,” SFOR Deputy Chief Randy Huisman said at a media briefing.

Walker, 48, and her 7-year-old son, who was not named by CBC News after he was found, were reported missing in Saskatoon in late July.

Their disappearance prompted extensive search parties from earth, air and water, as well as prayer vigil and walking act like people feared for their safety.

The two were spotted in Oregon City, Oregon on Friday, but details about how and why they ended up south of the border are still scarce.

“All I can tell you is that we followed the evidence,” Huisman said.

He said the investigation included searches of the area, as well as looking at people in her life, mobile phones and bank records.

“All these things are taken into account,” he said, “and when we start to see anomalies, we start moving in that direction.”

Police determined that Walker crossed the border from Alberta to Montana and that she was in a rented apartment in Oregon City. He said investigators are trying to determine who may have helped Walker travel.

Police said Walker’s son’s other legal guardian brought him home to Saskatoon on Sunday while Walker remains in U.S. custody.

According to police, Walker’s first appearance in court is scheduled for Monday. Huisman said the SPS is in consultation with the provincial Crown to arrange for Walker’s return to Canada.

Walker Needs Compassion: Sister

Over the weekend, people close to Walker said the fact that she and her son were found alive was overshadowed by public speculation and criticism.

“Her situation needs understanding and empathy and needs to be heard,” said Katie Walker, Dawn’s younger sister. Kathy attended a Dawn rally in Saskatoon on Sunday night.

“[Dawn] deserves our support, not pointing fingers,” she said. “I think we have to look at the broader system that’s in place here and how that has affected her taking such drastic action.”

Walker is a noted Indigenous writer and a high-ranking official in the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Peoples who has been described as an advocate for other Indigenous women.

On July 24, police reported the disappearance of a member of the Okanese First Nation after her friends and family had not heard from her, behavior that was considered uncharacteristic. She was last seen on July 22 at an office in Saskatoon.

On July 25, police found her truck and other personal items in Chief Whitecap Park, south of Saskatoon near the South Saskatchewan River. The police found out that someone in the area found Don’s purse a couple of days ago.

Emergency crews, community organizations and volunteers spent days looking for Don and her child in the South Saskatchewan River region, but to no avail.

Cathy said it was an incredible feeling of joy and relief for her to know that her sister and nephew were alive.

“When we were looking, there were so many different possible scenarios, and this one – finding them alive and well – was the best, and everything else didn’t matter at that moment.”

Community members call for patience

Darlene Okemaysim-Sikott said the joy was overshadowed by people using social media to vilify Walker.

“We really need the public to try to understand that in these difficult situations, where someone with such a profile, abilities and such intelligence, something is obviously critically, critically wrong,” she said, while attending a support rally in Saskatoon . .

“We do not know. But that was enough for her to suddenly leave.”

Okemaishim-Sikott is co-chair Iskvevuk Evichivitochik (Women Walking Together), a grassroots group in Saskatoon supporting the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

She said people are unhappy with the resources used to find Dawn and the emotional toll experienced by people who worry that she and her son have been hurt. The circumstances are confusing, she said, but urged people to be patient and wait for a fuller explanation.

Dozens of people gathered in Chief Whitecap Park near Saskatoon for a candlelight picket in support of Dawn Walker and her son when the mother-son duo was still missing. (Yasmine Gania/CBC)

At Regina, Joely Bigeagle-Kekwatway posted an emotional video on social media after she too read the backlash.

“This poor woman is facing prosecution and possibly a threat to take her son away from her and she needs the community to rally around her and support her mental health, her emotional, spiritual and physical well-being,” she said, adding that “ the police and these authorities were simply not there for her. And the question to be asked is why?

An online fundraising campaign organized by Idle No More is being held in support of Dawn’s legal defense. By Monday afternoon, it had raised $14,397.