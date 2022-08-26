type here...
CANADA Sask. First Nations calls for Don Walker to...
CANADA

Sask. First Nations calls for Don Walker to be released from custody

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Don Walker’s sister Cathy Walker (second from right) speaks at a Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Peoples press conference in support of Don Walker, 48, a Saskatoon mother whose disappearance led to extensive searches and her arrest. (Yasmine Gania/CBC)

Several Indigenous women came out in support of Don Walker at a press conference by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Peoples (FSIN) in Saskatoon on Friday. They called for an investigation into police actions in relation to Walker’s allegations of domestic violence and her release from custody.

Walker reportedly went missing on July 24, sparking massive land, water and air searches and requests from the Federal Penitentiary Service to help find her and her seven-year-old son, who also went missing.

Both were found in Oregon on August 5th. Walker was arrested. She faces charges of kidnapping parents and causing harm to society in Canada, as well as US charges of using false documents to cross the border. Walker is accused of faking his own death.

The women at Friday’s press conference reiterated claims that Walker was fleeing domestic violence and criticized legal and social systems designed to help victims of domestic violence.

“Until you walk the mile as a woman who has to protect her children or herself, you have no room for conversation,” said Mary Culbertson, a Saskatchewan treaty commissioner who told personal stories of domestic violence.

“For you men, there is no place for you to talk, neither of you should judge Dawn or any woman who says they weren’t helped because these systems were made for you, not for us.”

  • Missing woman Don Walker and child found safe after they ‘illegally entered the United States’: police
  • The US is sending Sasuke. woman accused of faking her own death returns to Canada to stand trial

Walker is a renowned writer and executive director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, which represents the indigenous peoples of Saskatchewan.

After her disappearance, the Federal Penitentiary Service held events, including a picket with candles.

Walker’s sister, Katie Walker, wept as she launched her statement, thanking those who supported their family. She said they are grateful that “she is now back in her homeland and will hopefully be home with us soon and be reunited with her precious son.”

When Walker was found, the FSIN released a statement quoting FSIN head Bobby Cameron as saying “it’s heartbreaking that Dawn may have felt like she had no other choice.”

In a written statement to CBC News on August 9, Walker said she “left Saskatoon because she feared for her safety and the safety of her son.”

She did not name the person she says she fears, but has previously filed allegations of domestic violence against her ex, who is the father of her son.

Police said the allegations were being investigated, but no evidence was found to support them.

Smiling woman with blond hair.

Don Walker was found with her son on August 5th. (Presented by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Peoples)

Walker’s son’s father told Saskatoon radio station CKOM that he would never harm her or the boy.

On Friday, the FSIN called for an investigation into the Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP’s handling of Walker’s case.

“We are calling for reform of our broken colonial legal system that fails to keep our Indigenous women and children safe, as well as our victims and survivors of domestic violence,” FSIN Deputy Chief Heather Beare said in a prepared statement.

The bear also called for the release of Dawn Walker from police custody “under her travel ban”.

When Bear was asked about his father’s comments that he would never hurt Walker or the boy, she became visibly upset and asked, “Why should we believe him and not Don, the mother? The justice system has exactly the same attitude,” pointing to race and gender before calling it a “stupid question.”

The organization has not publicly commented on Walker’s allegations, other than asking for her release. After she was found in Oregon, the Federal Penitentiary Service repeatedly turned down requests for comment.

A representative of the organization said on August 9 that the Federal Penitentiary Service would not comment, because “now this is a criminal case.”

  • Exclusive

    Sask. Woman accused of faking her own death says she had no choice but to run

  • U.S. court documents set out claims that Sask. woman faked her disappearance

Marie Enein said this week that she will defend Walker in court on charges in Canada.

Henein is known as one of the country’s most distinguished lawyers and has previously defended the likes of Michael Bryant, Jiang Ghomeshi and Vice Admiral Mark Norman.

Asked if the FSIN paid for Walker’s legal fees, Bear said the organization would have paid if it had the money, but cited Walker’s GoFundMe campaign. As of Friday afternoon, the fundraising effort has raised about $29,000 in donations.

As of Thursday, Walker was in RCMP custody in Surrey, British Columbia, with plans to transport her back to Saskatoon.

Previous articleThe woman’s lawyer says Bills never spoke to the woman who accused Matt Araiza of raping her
Next articleLiverpool Klopp loses his temper at team meeting

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Premier League Team News Our Weekend Squad Predictions

Arsenal - FulhamSaturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Emirates Stadium Last season n/areferee Jarred Gillette This season...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Woof! St. John’s closes illegal barbershop… which turns out to be a Hudson & Rex set

CommentsAnn Pickard-Waandering and Julian Waandering proudly showcase their home on Gower Street, which was...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The White House says Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will cost $240 billion. Others project more.

The White House projects that canceling Biden's student loan debt would cost about $24 billion a year.Combining the new...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Bills rookie punter Matt Ariza held out of preseason game amid rape allegations, according to reports

Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza, who won the starting punter job earlier this week, will not play in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A Florida man accused of raping his ex-wife fired his lawyer and cross-examined the victim

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 26 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Reporter’s Notebook: Breaking the Wave

closer Video Midterm Watch 2022: 'Red Wave' More 'Red Stream' Fox News...
Read more

Must read

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Premier League Team News Our Weekend Squad Predictions

Arsenal - FulhamSaturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Woof! St. John’s closes illegal barbershop… which turns out to be a Hudson & Rex set

CommentsAnn Pickard-Waandering and Julian...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Woof! St. John’s closes illegal barbershop… which turns out to be a Hudson & Rex set

CommentsAnn Pickard-Waandering and Julian...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

NATO chief warns Canada that Russia and China have plans for the Arctic

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Liberal MP apologizes for tweet saying professor was racist

Ontario Liberal MP Chris Bittle said he meant...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Vancouver police defend use of sack guns as ‘less lethal’ after Ojibway’s death

42-year-old Chris Amiott, father of eight children, lived...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News