Sask. First Nations calls for Don Walker to be released from custody

Several Indigenous women came out in support of Don Walker at a press conference by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Peoples (FSIN) in Saskatoon on Friday. They called for an investigation into police actions in relation to Walker’s allegations of domestic violence and her release from custody.

Walker reportedly went missing on July 24, sparking massive land, water and air searches and requests from the Federal Penitentiary Service to help find her and her seven-year-old son, who also went missing.

Both were found in Oregon on August 5th. Walker was arrested. She faces charges of kidnapping parents and causing harm to society in Canada, as well as US charges of using false documents to cross the border. Walker is accused of faking his own death.

The women at Friday’s press conference reiterated claims that Walker was fleeing domestic violence and criticized legal and social systems designed to help victims of domestic violence.

“Until you walk the mile as a woman who has to protect her children or herself, you have no room for conversation,” said Mary Culbertson, a Saskatchewan treaty commissioner who told personal stories of domestic violence.

“For you men, there is no place for you to talk, neither of you should judge Dawn or any woman who says they weren’t helped because these systems were made for you, not for us.”

Walker is a renowned writer and executive director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, which represents the indigenous peoples of Saskatchewan.

After her disappearance, the Federal Penitentiary Service held events, including a picket with candles.

Walker’s sister, Katie Walker, wept as she launched her statement, thanking those who supported their family. She said they are grateful that “she is now back in her homeland and will hopefully be home with us soon and be reunited with her precious son.”

When Walker was found, the FSIN released a statement quoting FSIN head Bobby Cameron as saying “it’s heartbreaking that Dawn may have felt like she had no other choice.”

In a written statement to CBC News on August 9, Walker said she “left Saskatoon because she feared for her safety and the safety of her son.”

She did not name the person she says she fears, but has previously filed allegations of domestic violence against her ex, who is the father of her son.

Police said the allegations were being investigated, but no evidence was found to support them.

Don Walker was found with her son on August 5th. (Presented by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Peoples)

Walker’s son’s father told Saskatoon radio station CKOM that he would never harm her or the boy.

On Friday, the FSIN called for an investigation into the Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP’s handling of Walker’s case.

“We are calling for reform of our broken colonial legal system that fails to keep our Indigenous women and children safe, as well as our victims and survivors of domestic violence,” FSIN Deputy Chief Heather Beare said in a prepared statement.

The bear also called for the release of Dawn Walker from police custody “under her travel ban”.

When Bear was asked about his father’s comments that he would never hurt Walker or the boy, she became visibly upset and asked, “Why should we believe him and not Don, the mother? The justice system has exactly the same attitude,” pointing to race and gender before calling it a “stupid question.”

The organization has not publicly commented on Walker’s allegations, other than asking for her release. After she was found in Oregon, the Federal Penitentiary Service repeatedly turned down requests for comment.

A representative of the organization said on August 9 that the Federal Penitentiary Service would not comment, because “now this is a criminal case.”

Marie Enein said this week that she will defend Walker in court on charges in Canada.

Henein is known as one of the country’s most distinguished lawyers and has previously defended the likes of Michael Bryant, Jiang Ghomeshi and Vice Admiral Mark Norman.

Asked if the FSIN paid for Walker’s legal fees, Bear said the organization would have paid if it had the money, but cited Walker’s GoFundMe campaign. As of Friday afternoon, the fundraising effort has raised about $29,000 in donations.

As of Thursday, Walker was in RCMP custody in Surrey, British Columbia, with plans to transport her back to Saskatoon.