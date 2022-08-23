Sask. Adults will receive $500 ‘accessibility check’ this fall – PM

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that residents over 18 will receive a $500 “accessibility check” this fall.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Mo said the province’s 2022-2023 first-quarter financial data, to be released Tuesday morning, “will show that Saskatchewan’s economy is strong.

“More people are working, exports are growing and the province’s finances are improving much faster than expected.”

He says this has a lot to do with the resource sector, where high resource prices are stimulating the economy. He said Saskatchewan residents should benefit from high resource prices to help with the high cost of living.

This fall, our government will send a check for $500 to all Saskatchewan residents aged 18 and over. That’s why… pic.twitter.com/kT01wdfigQ –@PremierScottMoe

Government spokesman Matthew Glover clarified that only adults who filed income tax in Saskatchewan would be eligible for the $500.

Treasury Secretary Donna Harpower will release its first quarter financial report on Tuesday at 10:00 am CST. The premier says more details on accessibility checks will also be released tomorrow.

When the budget was released in March, the deficit was $463 million.

The report will also look at how projected spending has changed in recent months.

Government should have offered aid ‘months ago’: opposition

Saskatchewan’s opposition NDP says the government should have offered help to the people “a few months ago.”

In a statement Monday afternoon, financial critic Trent Wotherspoon accused the government of sitting on a windfall just ahead of the upcoming Saskatoon Miewasin by-election. Four parties have already selected candidates for the by-elections, although a date for voting has yet to be set.

“Party Sask. will consistently put its political interests ahead of the well-being of the people of Saskatchewan – as they did with these “buy” election money,” Waterspoon said in a statement.