Sarina Wigman: “It was so crowded, but who cares? We are champions’

Sarina Wigman called her team’s historic feat “incredible” as England became European champions for the first time in front of over 87,000 spectators at Wembley. On a grueling and magical day at Wembley, the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time, making history by winning their first major trophy.

Wigman, who was appointed England manager less than 12 months ago, set up another victory for her team. The Lionesses remain undefeated during her tenure, the 18th win of the 20 games she has led.

Known for her ruthlessness and high standards, her second-half substitutions proved the difference, as they often do in this tournament. In a narrowly marginalized game, every ounce of energy counts in the tightest matches.

“It was so crowded, but who cares?” Wigman said. “We won 2-1 and became European champions.

“If you really want to win and get better every single day, that’s what I’ve noticed all year. That was incredible. We agreed on a couple of things about behavior, it was not just words, we lived it. And this is the result.”

Over the past three weeks, the resilience of this England team has been evident and it has been demanded in abundance. It was a contest that at times threatened to go over the edge, with many persistent challenges from both sides.

Half an hour before the end of regular time, the “Lionesses” brilliantly took the lead. Kira Walsh chose Ella Thun’s series as her signature vision. Substitute just a few minutes earlier on the field, a nice canopy over Merle Froms at the gates of the German national team.

Alessia Russo, her England and Manchester United teammate, was confident as she watched Thun break the defensive line. “Once it hit the web, I realized it was happening at the back of the web,” she said. “That’s because she can do it on the biggest stage of all.”

The drama has just begun. Germany dealt a late blow to the hearts of the English when Lina Magull was once again deadly in front of the net. However, the Lionesses rallied in overtime when substitute Chloe Kelly remained alert on the corner to score for the winner 10 minutes before the game, her first goal for her country.

“That’s what dreams are made of,” she said. “When I was young I watched women’s football and now it’s incredible. These girls are special, the manager is special, and what a special group of staff. This is amazing. My whole family is in the crowd. My mom, all my brothers, my sister, all my nephews, everyone. I just want to celebrate.”

Leah Williamson was also thrilled, lifting the trophy for her country in her first year as captain. “This is the proudest moment of my life, until the day I believe I have children. I’m going to eat it,” she said.

“Every piece of advice I got was to take advantage of every second because you will want to relive it over and over and I will relive it for a long time.”

Williamson had a special word for the younger generation of players who, together with her, achieved something that had never been done before.

“With something like this,” the captain said, “we talk and talk and we finally did it. It’s about doing it on the field and I’ll tell you what, the kids are fine.

“The legacy of this tournament is change in society. “That’s all we did. We brought everyone together. We have people who come to the games and we want them to come to the WSL games, but the legacy of this team is the winners, and this is the beginning of the journey.