Three of the four candidates vying to represent Alaska’s at-large congressional district advanced to the November general election, including Sarah Palin, Nick Begich and Mary Peltola.

A fourth winner is yet to be announced. A total of 22 people participated in the top-four primary, in which all candidates appeared on the same ballot, regardless of party affiliation.

Nine candidates in the race are unannounced or nonpartisan candidates, nine are Republicans, one is a Democrat, and three are minor party candidates.

Three candidates in the primary — Sarah Palin, Nick Begich and Mary Peltola — ran in Tuesday’s Alaska special general election to fill the remainder of former GOP Rep. Dan Young’s term in Congress. Young, who served nearly 50 years in Congress, passed away in March.

Other prominent candidates in the primary race: Republican Tara Sweeney, independent Greg Brelsford, Libertarian Party candidate Chris Bye and Republican Randy Parham.

Two elections ago, former President Donald Trump endorsed Sarah Palin. Palin, who served as the running mate of the late Senator John McCain in the 2008 presidential election, previously served as governor of Alaska from 2006 until her resignation in 2009.

The Nov. 8 general election for the House seat will use ranked-choice voting, a ballot-approved measure by state residents in 2020 that overturned the state’s previous election system of partisan elections before the general election.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates on their ballots in order of preference. If a candidate receives a majority of first preference votes, that person is declared the winner of the race. However, if no candidate wins a majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first preference votes is eliminated. After the candidate with the lowest number of first-preference votes is eliminated, the voters’ second-preference choices are evaluated and a recount is instituted to determine whether the candidate in the race received a majority of votes. The process is repeated until a candidate wins a majority of votes.

