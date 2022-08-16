Sarah Palin clashes with Alaska voters again in special congressional elections

Enlarge this image switch title Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Alaskans go to the polls to decide, among other things, whether to send former governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin to Congress.

The right-wing Republican is among three candidates in a special election for Alaska’s only seat in the US House of Representatives. Palin competes with Republican Nick Begich III and Democrat Mary Peltola in the first test of Alaska’s new voting system.

The winner will serve until the end of the year, ending GOP member Don Young’s term. He died in March after serving 49 years.

Begich is a wealthy tech entrepreneur. He co-chaired Young’s campaign in 2020, but ran against the incumbent the following year and ran to Young’s right. He comes from a prominent Democratic family and is named after his grandfather, a congressman who held the seat before Young.

Live stream: 2022 primaries Liz Cheney is likely to suffer a primary defeat in Wyoming. That’s why

Live stream: 2022 primaries Trump’s name isn’t on the ballot on Tuesday, but his thumb rests heavily on the scales

With two conservatives splitting the vote, Peltola, the salmon advocate and former state legislator from western Alaska, is likely to win the most votes. But the winner of the early elections will be known only at the end of August, after all ballots sent by mail have been received. That’s when the Alaska Elections Department will let down the ratings. The third-place winner will be eliminated, and the ballots given to the candidate will be redistributed according to the voters’ second choice.

Palin called it “the craziest system ever” that “doesn’t make sense to most voters.”

A small majority of Alaska voters have adopted the new method in 2020. It combines nonpartisan primaries with overall ratings voting.

To win a special general, one of the conservatives had to receive enough second-choice votes from the other to surpass Peltola’s likely lead in the first round of the vote count.

The two Republicans attacked each other for weeks, leaving Peltola alone.

Palin recently called the Democrat a “sweetheart” even as she attacks Begich for supporting Democrats in past races.

Begich called Palin a “thrower,” citing the frustration many Alaska Republicans felt when she resigned as governor in 2009. after her unsuccessful campaign as John McCain’s running mate in 2008.

“We chose her for the job and she didn’t bother to finish it. Because she wanted to go there and become rich and famous,” Begich said in the ad.

Elections Here are the main results of the primary elections in Alaska

While they need second-choice votes, Begich and Palin have more pressing concerns.

“Game #1 should be to keep you from coming in third,” said Art Hackney, a Republican consultant who works for Begich. “Because if you come in third, you will, you know, be controversial to all of this, and your second-choice votes will be the things that matter.”

To make this Election Day more difficult for voters, it is also the day of regular primaries.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican who supports abortion rights, is up for re-election along with 18 contenders. Among them are lawyer and evangelical pastor Kelly Chibaka. She, like Palin, enjoys the support of former President Donald Trump.

The Alaska Republican Party would like to punish Murkowski for voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, but the new system rules out party primaries. The four people with the most votes will advance to the November ballot. Murkowski and Chibaka are sure to make the list, along with Democrat Pat Chesbrough, a former educator.

Also at stake this election season is who will serve the next full term in the US House of Representatives. Begich, Palin and Peltola are also in this race.