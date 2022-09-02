New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sarah Michelle Gellar is calling out Howard Stern in 2001 after telling Freddie Prinze Jr. that her marriage to Gellar wouldn’t last 10 years. Two decades later, Gellar Stern is ready to hold up his end of the bet.

Gellar took to Instagram on Thursday to share an old picture with her husband and captioned it “20” with a star emoji. On “The Howard Stern Show” in 2001, the host told Prinze, “So you marry Sarah Michelle Gellar, even though you know it won’t last.”

Stern didn’t buy it, Prinz responded, “Certainly it will continue.” “I’d like to make a written bet with you. In about 10 years you’re going to hunt me down and say, ‘Howard, I’m going to pay you,'” Stern said, and Prinze agreed.

Gellar posted a screenshot of the back and forth between Stern and her husband on her Instagram story on Thursday. “What do you think?!?!” “I think you owe us,” she wrote.

Prinze reposted his wife’s story and added two laughing emojis saying, “She will never be forgotten.”

A happy couple They first met in 1997 while filming “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and began dating three years later. They quickly became engaged and married in Mexico in 2002. They have two children together: Charlotte Grace, 12, and Rocky James, 10.

Back in 2020, Gellar spoke with Today’s Parents about how as parents, she and Prinze try to limit their kids’ screen time. At the time of the interview, the schools were completely remote, which meant more screen time for her younger children.

the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer“The actress shared that remote learning has taken a toll on her children due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in her son being diagnosed with myopia, which affects his eyesight.

“I was really exhausted because my kids didn’t have a lot of access to devices (before the coronavirus quarantine),” Gellar told the outlet. “All of a sudden they’re thrown into this world where they’re on Zoom for school and then the only way to connect with their friends is to stay on these devices. It’s not what my kids are used to.”

Eventually, she decides to have Rocky evaluated by an eye doctor, so things take a turn for the worse. “They said he only had myopia – the common term is nearsightedness – but it was progressing very rapidly,” she said.