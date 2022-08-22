type here...
Sarah Hyland, 'Modern Family' star, marries Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland, 'Modern Family' star, marries Wells Adams

(CNN)it was”Modern Family“When the reunion Sarah Hyland Married her longtime partner, Wells Adams, over the weekend.

The 31-year-old actress was accompanied by her on-screen family, including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, as she said “I do” to the “Bachelor in Paradise” star.
According to E! News, the couple was married in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.
    While Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom, has yet to share photos from her wedding, Verzarra, who brought her son Manolo as a plus-one, made sure to share snippets of the couple’s big day on her 26.5 million Instagram. follower

      In one post, Vergara, who wore a black and white floral dress, shared a photo booth photo featuring Ferguson, her husband Justin Mikita and Gold, captioning it: “#sarahandwells wedding,” followed by a series of heart emojis.
      Ferguson also posted a snap of himself and Mikita, suited and booted for the big event, with the caption “Dad’s night out ❤️.”
      Hyland and Adams started dating in 2017 after meeting on social media and he Question asked in July 2019 In a romantic proposal on the beach.

        Although the couple was originally supposed to walk down the aisle in 2020, their wedding was postponed several times. Corona Virus Epidemic.
        Back in July, Hyland revealed that she might not go the traditional route of taking her husband’s last name.
          “My mom didn’t take my dad’s last name, so it was never a thing for me,” she said And! news. “I like to say ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and if the reservation is under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on that.”
          “Modern Family” wrapped in 2020 after 11 years and 22 Emmy Awards. Hyland is currently performing the US version of “Love Island”.

