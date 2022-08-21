New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams finally said “I do” and tied the knot Saturday at a vineyard north of Santa Barbara, California, after several delays in wedding planning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple enjoyed an outdoor ceremony at the trendy Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, where her “Modern Family” co-stars joined in the ceremony. Sofia VergaraJesse Tyler Ferguson (and his husband, Justin Mikita,) Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen.

Vergara shared a few pictures of the intimate affair on Instagram, complete with white parasols and a trek through the vineyard grounds, meeting some of the former sitcom’s cast to witness her becoming Highland’s wife.

Hyland and Adams first met online through Twitter chats in 2016, but didn’t meet in person until 2017. After some time they made their relationship public.

Vergara, 50, wore a strapless black and white gown and posed for snaps against a classic car and with her son Manolo. She captioned the series “Wedding weekend”.

Ferguson met Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould ahead of the star-studded affair, where he slipped into a blue, Paul Smith-designed suit for “dad’s night out” photos in front of the castle at Sunstone.

Adams proposed to Hyland in 2019 and the couple originally planned to marry in August 2020, but were forced to change course due to the coronavirus. They rescheduled their wedding several times.

She rose to fame playing Haley, the eldest daughter of the Dunphy clan A popular ABC sitcomAdams took a different route through the same network.

His career began behind the microphone as a DJ in Nashville, Tennessee, but in Season 12 he was one of the men on the hunt for JoJo Fletcher’s heart. “The Bachelorette.”

She gave her last rose to Jordan Rodgers and had a similar experience planning a wedding during a pandemic — yet Rodgers and Fletcher are married At Sunstone Winery in May – Adams continued his relationship with the franchise and became a bartender on last year’s “Bachelor in Paradise.”

In August 2021, Adams said he was “hoping” to marry next year after postponing their wedding due to numerous delays. He joked to People magazine that he and Hyland “let’s go to Vegas or the courthouse” if there are any more wedding setbacks.

“We wanted to get married last year and it didn’t happen. We wanted to get married this year and it didn’t happen,” he said.

“So now we’re hoping next year, or we’re going to go to Vegas, or court, I don’t know — well, we’re not going to do those last two things, but I don’t know. 2022 has to be our year, right?!”

Hyland says she’s planning “one step at a time” and isn’t too worried about how married life will change them as a couple.

“I’m really excited to be able to start our family — on paper, officially,” she said.