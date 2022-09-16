New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed Friday that she underwent surgery to treat thyroid cancer.

Sanders said her doctor found the cancer during a checkup earlier this month and surgery to remove her thyroid and “surrounding lymph nodes” was successful.

Man finds 35,000th diamond in Arkansas park, his 50th this year

“I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers and support,” the Sanders campaign wrote in a statement. “I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience reminds you to never lose heart no matter what the battle. As governor, I will never give up fighting for the people of our great state.”

Sanders served as press secretary for then-President Donald Trump from 2017-2019 and announced her candidacy for governor of Arkansas in January 2021.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Sanders’ physician, John R. Sims said Sanders will need continued treatment but is considered “cancer-free” and should be “back on her feet within the next 24 hours.”

“I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer-free, and I don’t expect this to slow her down,” Sims said.