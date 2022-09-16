New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York The couple watched the floral tributes left in honor of Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Andrew on Friday.

Ferguson, fondly known as Fergie, joined the royal family for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s death when the pair went on holiday at Windsor Castle.

Ferguson wore all black as he paid his respects.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

where is fergie Duchess of York’s absence from Queen Elizabeth II’s royal mourning explained

Prince Andrew and Ferguson Married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before King Charles divorced Princess Diana.

Andrew and Ferguson share two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

After their breakup, Ferguson maintained a close relationship Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of York has shared a heartfelt tribute to the Queen following Elizabeth’s death.

“I am heartbroken at the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” Ferguson wrote on social media. “She left behind an extraordinary legacy: the most illustrious example of duty and service and fortitude and a constant presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.”

“She gave her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & Commonwealth,” she added. “To me, she was an incredible mother-in-law and friend. I am forever grateful to her for her generosity in staying close to me even after my divorce.

“I will miss her more than words can express.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Ferguson’s close relationship with the queen may have stemmed from her lack of relationship with her own mother. The Duchess of York’s mother died in a car accident in 1998 after divorcing and remarrying Ferguson’s father.

“Honestly, I think my mother-in-law is more of a mother to me than my mother. [She’s] Never wavered,” Ferguson previously said of Queen Elizabeth II in a 2021 episode of the “Tea with Twiggy” podcast.

“I’m sure there is no great teacher,” she added. “Her Majesty’s constancy is a great honor. A great honor. Makes me cry.”

Click here to get the Fox News app