New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sarah Ferguson continues to support the Teenage Cancer Trust included her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to participate.

Ferguson, Duchess of York, joined Eugenie, Beatrice called from a privileged position. During the call, founders Dr. Adrian Whiteson and Myrna Whiteson thanked Ferguson for their support over the past three decades.

According to a video shared by Hello, the founders expressed to Beatrice and Eugenie, “So proud of Mom because she has so much humility and such empathy for patients!” magazine

Ferguson responded by making a heart with his fingers, while Eugenie smiled as she hugged her mother. Beatrice was seen wiping tears from her eyes.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, announces book deal: ‘I wanted to share my story’

During the call, Whiteson hinted that the charity is ready for the next generation of royals to get involved. Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, 10 months, and Eugenie’s son, August, 1, are expected to be involved as they grow.

“I wonder when we’ll get the little ones in?” Whiteson said.

“Sienna is already a patron for life,” Beatrice replied.

royal family It spoke to two women, Michelle and Nela, about their experience with blood cancer and how the charity helped them during their battles.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Michelle shared that having her family and a partner in the treatment facility is helpful because the new buildings have plenty of space for guests. Nella said she was shocked when a nurse handed her a PlayStation 4.

“I was like, ‘What? It’s a hospital,'” Nella said in the video call. “It was almost too shocking. Bringing you that normalcy really helped.”

Ferguson helped launch a new specialist hematology ward at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“This is a special charity that is very close to my heart,” Ferguson said in a statement shared on the charity’s website. “Cancer doesn’t just destroy a teenager’s health, it threatens to take away everything they care about: their identity, their independence and their dreams. The Teenage Cancer Trust’s specialist nurses and youth workers provide the best care and support during treatment. What’s more, cancer doesn’t stop young people from stopping their lives.” To see.”

“I opened the first Teenage Cancer Trust unit for young people in London in 1990, and 32 years later, it’s really special to help open this new blood cancer ward at UCLH with my daughters,” says Ferguson. “We are all honored to be a part of this wonderful charity.”