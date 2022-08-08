Sane to Manchester United? Cody to Everton?

lIflong Liverpool fan Conor Cody is on the verge of joining Everton. No longer sure of his place in the Wolves squad after they acquired Nathan Collins from Burnley, the popular scouser is wanted by Frank Lampard now that Ben Godfrey has been sidelined indefinitely with a broken ankle. Godfrey was injured during Everton’s opening day defeat by Chelsea, in a match in which fellow injury-prone centre-back Yerry Mina also limped.

Everton expect to complete a loan deal with an option to buy the 29-year-old England international once personal terms are agreed. The Lille midfielder was spotted at the directors’ box at Goodison Park on Saturday. Amadou Onana he is also expected to be introduced as an Everton player on Monday.

Wolverhampton Wolves have turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest to buy Morgan Gibbs-White for £35m. Read more

Despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle, Wolves hope to strike a deal for the Valencia winger Gonzalo Guedes. With 32 caps for Portugal, the 25-year-old looks set to move to Molineux for a fee of around £27m.

Forced to play Christian Eriksen as a false nine on Sunday because they didn’t have the right striker, Manchester United They reportedly offered £9 million for Marko Arnautovic Bologna refused. Whether they will make an improved variant remains to be seen, but in the interests of maintaining what is considered fan harmony at Old Trafford, they should probably quietly shelve any plans to sign the controversial 33-year-old.

Scored 39 goals in 135 matches for Manchester City, winger for Bayern Munich. Leroy Sane According to the Mirror, he may return to Greater Manchester. With his place in the first team no longer guaranteed following Sadio Mane’s Bundesliga title, Sané has been the subject of a “surprise bid” from United.

Having seen their midfield constantly being torn apart by Brighton, United are becoming more and more desperate to sign. Frankie de Jong from Barcelona, ​​despite all the evidence that he is not interested in moving to Old Trafford. Also interested in De Jong, Chelsea Barça reportedly offered Barca £59m plus Marcos Alonso for the popular Dutchman.

Whatever his next destination may be, Alonso will definitely leave Chelsea in the coming days. Meanwhile, Timo WernerThe player’s departure from Stamford Bridge is expected to be confirmed once details of his return to Stamford Bridge emerge. RB Leipzig have been completed.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is another player who appears to be heading to Stamford Bridge after being asked to leave the club. Leicester City, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in providing services – cliche warning! – impatient winger.

Unwanted in Tottenham Hotspur, Helpsnor Lo Celso goes to Villarreal, having impressed Unai Emery during a recent six-month loan spell at the Spanish club. Negotiations are ongoing, with Spurs valuing the Argentine midfielder for €30m (£25m) and Villarreal trying to negotiate up to €20m (£17m) with them. Likewise, exceeding requirements at West Ham following the arrival of Maxwell Cornet from Burnley. Nikola Vlasic looks Turin-the border.

Finally, the main products of Instagram, which Alexis Sanchesdogs look forward to long leisurely walks around the Old Port Marseilles now that their owner and his employers at Inter have reached a mutual agreement to send his contract to the shredder so he can do his thing in Ligue 1.