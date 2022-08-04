New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara (10-4) became the first Marlins pitcher to reach double figures in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.

“I’m very happy about it, hopefully it’s only 10 but not 15 or 20,” Alcantara said.

Alcantara is tied with Houston’s Framber Valdez for the league lead in complete games.

Luke Williams had three hits and stole a career-high three bases, while Jesus Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who snapped a nine-game home losing skid.

The Reds loaded the bases and got two outs in the first, but Alcantara forced home Donovan Solano and retired Aristides Aquino on a single to left field.

After Cincinnati forced him to throw 22 pitches in an inning, Alcantara needed 83 runs the rest of his outing.

“It’s huge to get out of that,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I thought at that point, he was going to settle down and they had a full dose of Sandy.”

Before the All-Star break, Alcantara had completed at least seven innings in 13 consecutive outings. But he went 11 total innings in his first two starts after the break.

“Pitching only one inning in the All-Star game took me out of rhythm,” Alcantara said. “That one inning set me back a bit. But we’re good now.”

Aguilar put Miami up 1-0 with his solo shot. He drove a slider off Reds starter Mike Minor into the left-field seats for his 13th homer and the Marlins’ first lead of the series.

Garrett Cooper hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth to make it 3-0. Williams hit a one-out single, stole second and was in front on a double steal after Billy Hamilton walked.

“It’s a part of the game, I’m going to start coming back,” Williams said of his base steal. “It’s obviously part of my game and it’s very exciting.”

Minor (1-8) was lifted after 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits, three walks and struck out six.

“I know it’s hard to win with someone who goes that deep,” Miner said. “In the first innings, he gave us some hope and he came out of it. That guy is very good.”

Roster moves

The Marlins activated Cooper from the injured list while the Reds recalled SS Jose Barreiro from Triple-A Louisville. With his call-up on Wednesday, Barreiro became the 31st Cuban player to appear for a major league team this season, surpassing the previous high in the Caribbean nation’s history.

“I’m very honored to finish 31st and very lucky to represent our country in the major leagues,” Barreiro said in Spanish.

Love Scully’s memories

Matting fondly remembers his close years with Vin Scully. The Hall of Fame broadcaster, who called Los Angeles Dodgers games for 67 years, died Tuesday. Before joining the Marlins in 2016, Mattingly managed the Dodgers for five seasons.

“Winn, in a sense, is an artist with the way he paints the game and sculpts your impression of watching the game or listening to the game,” Mattingly said. “I’m so lucky to have a few little moments with him where we can talk about anything while you’re on that 20-minute bus ride.”

Trainer’s room

Reds: C Aramis Garcia’s return to injury will be delayed after an MRI revealed a fractured left middle finger.

Marlins: Placed OF Avisail Garcia (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list. Garcia left in the third inning on Tuesday.

Next

Neither club has announced a starter for its next series opener. The Reds continue their 10-game road trip Friday in Milwaukee, while the Marlins begin a three-game set at the Chicago Cubs on Friday.