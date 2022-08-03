New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., both declined to comment on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., visit to Taiwan amid heightened tensions between the US and China.

Fox News Digital asked both Sanders and Warren on the Senate side of the US Capitol if they had any thoughts on Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“No,” Warren said before jumping in the elevator. When asked, Sanders quietly waved at Fox News Digital from inside an elevator.

Sanders and Warren’s silence on the speaker’s visit stands in stark contrast to their Senate counterparts on both sides of the aisle.

Senator Joe Manchin, DW.V., told Fox News Digital that he thought Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “great” and noted that many senators “have been to Taiwan and they love peace.”

“They’re a freedom-loving country and we do a lot of business with them and we’re very supportive,” Manchin said. “I’ve been there. I think every senator and congressman has been there, so I don’t know why people make such a big deal out of it.

“She will do no harm. She will take nothing to harm them and she wants no harm done to China,” the West Virginia Democrat continued. “She basically wants the peace-loving people of Taiwan to have all the opportunities they can, and we appreciate the relationship we have, so I think it’s good.”

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama told Fox News Digital that Pelosi had “a right to go there” and that he and three other senators visited Taiwan “a few months ago.”

“China complained about it for a week and until we got there. They’re our friends,” Tuberville said. “Technologically they’re the ones we want to partner with. They do a great job with the chips, but yeah I don’t think there’s any problem with that.

“China’s got a burr under their saddle for that and they can’t do anything about it, so she won’t be the last to go there,” he continued. “I would love to see President Biden go.”

In contrast, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said he believed the trip “should have been done behind the scenes” and that Pelosi’s “mistake” was to “publicize” her trip to Taiwan, potentially endangering other lawmakers traveling to the country. .

“I think she’s putting her fellow members of Congress at risk. This should have been done without the press getting involved,” Marshall told Fox News Digital. “And, in a way, she and the White House seem to be at war over what is right and what is wrong.

“So I think there are a lot of details that I don’t know,” he continued. “Underlings of this trip.”

Last summer, Sanders He warned not to tame the red dragon Writing in the opinion paper “not to start another cold war”.

However, the general Capitol Hill consensus appears to support Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as relations between the US and China sour.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has pushed back violent rhetoric from the Chinese government, in which state media spokeswoman The speaker suggested that the plane should be shot down .

The speaker arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday.