New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A San Francisco jazz club was robbed just hours after being targeted by vandals earlier this week, according to a local affiliate report.

The first crime was discovered around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Black Cat San Francisco Jazz Club on Eddy Street in the Tenderloin, KTVU reported. A man was captured on video using a skateboard to smash through the glass of the restaurant’s front door before escaping.

Within hours of what Black Cat operations director Adam Chapman described as a “free-for-all,” people started filing.

“I feel a little violated don’t I?” He explained. “It’s like your place, your place, it’s my second home. I’m here all the time.”

San Francisco armed robbers target Rolex, other high-end watches, police say

Chapman said more than 20 people entered the club within hours and stole $25,000-$50,000-worth of property, including food, alcohol, musical instruments and equipment. According to KTVU. He said the club itself suffered no damage.

“It would have been a disaster. We have a lot of nice things here. You know they would have broken things up, spray painted them. It was really just cash,” Chapman told KTVU.

San Francisco criminal justice system shaken by ‘earthquake’ under new DA, activists say

An employee arrived around 7 am to find out the nature of the robbery.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital, but Chapman criticized the agency for not responding more thoroughly to the crimes.

Police arrived more than an hour after the initial crime scene after a witness called 911, KTVU reported. The San Francisco Fire Department also responded and was briefed on the damaged entryway.

Surveillance video obtained by KTVU shows police arriving and an officer yelling through the front door: “SFPD. Come out with your hands up.”

Police told the news station that they tried several times to contact the business representative. Even after the emergency workers left, the thefts continued.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s not like they have to secure it, but it’s very frustrating not to at least come back and check again,” Chapman said.

The club plans to add additional and stronger security procedures. A GoFundMe page has since been created to help recover from the crimes.