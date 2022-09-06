San Francisco weighs in: How would you grade Gavin Newsome?

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

People in San Francisco graded California Governor Gavin Newsom and gave Fox News feedback on his performance.

“D minus,” a man named Paul told Fox News. “Gavin Newsom is all about himself.”

But another San Francisco native called the California Democrat a.

“I like their new policies about responding to the climate crisis,” the woman told Fox News.

Newsom received recently 53% approval rating, found a Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey of registered voters in California. Democrats have pushed state lawmakers to take more action on climate change.

“B,” another San Francisco native told Fox News. She also said she liked his stance on climate change as well as “his stance on abortion rights.”

Newsom signed legislation in June to “protect Californians from civil liability for providing, assisting or receiving abortion care in the state,” A statement Governor’s office said.

Many who praised Newsom’s performance praised his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. California’s governor was the first to impose a statewide lockdown in March 2020, implementing some of the nation’s toughest COVID-19 measures.

“I thought he did a great job during the pandemic,” one San Francisco native told Fox News.

Another man who seeded the governor told Fox News: “I think at the beginning of the pandemic, he was definitely on top of everything.”

But, the San Francisco native still felt Newsome had room for improvement.

“I think there’s a lot of crisis these days, not to say he’s done a terrible job, but there are wildfires and other shortages,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, California has seen intense heat waves recently, with some cities reaching record highs in the past week.