Shaman Walton, chairman of the Democratic San Francisco Board of Supervisors, who is black, is accused of using a racial slur against a black cadet as he passed a security checkpoint at City Hall last month.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the allegations on Friday. According to documents obtained by the newspaper, Walton became frustrated on June 24 when a cadet made him remove his belt to go through a metal detector instead of using a metal detector’s wand to speed up the process.

San Francisco Undersheriff Joseph Engler recorded what happened in a memo following advice from the city’s human resources director, Carol Eisen, to document a potentially hostile work environment incident. Walton became “very angry” at the cadet, who is African American, and said, “N-words like yours that look like me are always a problem,” a reference to security protocol for some ‘N-word s* **’ several times he yelled at the cadet, according to a June 26 memo written by Engler and Sent to Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and Isen.

Walton himself told Engler about the incident, and the Board of Supervisors president faces no formal punishment. The case is considered closed.

According to another memo reviewed by the newspaper, Walton admitted he used the “N-word” several times against the cadet but explained to Engler, who is white, “how he believed the way he used it was defensible.” .”

In a text sent to the Chronicle, Walton claimed that the first memo was “more colorful and pleasant than anything I experienced that day.” “These incidents are clearly in dispute and attempt to tarnish me and my character,” he wrote. “I would not expect the sheriff’s department to give an accurate account of what happened between the two black individuals.”

Walton, one of the most powerful elected officials in San Francisco, accused Cadet of mistreating him and targeting him in retaliation for successfully introducing legislation in 2020 to increase oversight of the sheriff’s department. The cadet, whose name was redacted in the memo, identified himself as Emre Butler in an interview with the Chronicle.

Butler claimed that Walton also said, “You don’t know who I am, I like you so much. [sic] a**” during the incident at the security post.

“It was embarrassing,” Butler told the newspaper. “You come to work, and you don’t know who his friends are, you don’t know who he’s allied with. I’m just an employee here.”

Walton has been an active voice in protesting allegedly racist language and actions by others, and in 2020 introduced the Karen Act (Precautions Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies), a reference to white women who complained about the slur “Karen”. , it is against the law to dial 911 to make a racially biased or false report.

Earlier this month, Walton called for the resignation of school board member Ann Hsu for her response to a survey that noted what she perceived as a “lack of family support” for marginalized students “especially in black and brown communities.”

“It was hard to hear. I thought it was really hypocritical,” Butler said, referring to Walton’s comment on Hsu. “You were perfectly fine beating me in front of a whole floor of people.”