From coast to coast in 2020, liberal politicians pledged to help police departments after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. San Francisco Mayor London Breed was among politicians in major cities who joined the chorus of leaders diverting funding from police that summer, only to reverse it the following year.

“We will redirect $120 million from law enforcement to support these priorities over the next two years,” Breed said in her announcement on July 31, 2020. “Let me say that again. It’s 120 million dollars.”

Redirected $120 million in funding from the city’s police and sheriff’s departments over two years to initiatives for black Americans in the Golden City. The San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time that the reallocation of funds was “a gesture to compensate for decades of city policies that have created or exacerbated deep inequalities for San Francisco’s African American residents.”

Breed was far from alone in deceiving the police. US House of Representatives, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, political leaders ranging from local city leaders, supported activists’ calls to divert funding to police departments to public safety initiatives such as mental health and youth services.

San Francisco was among the cities nationwide to see some crime increases in 2020 compared to 2019. There was a 20% increase in homicides that year compared to 2019, and a 17% increase in 2021 compared to 2020. While crimes like rape and robbery decreased in 2020. , data tracked by SFGate shows a 47% increase in burglaries in 2020 compared to the previous three years.

The city was also rocked by smash and grab crimes last year, especially during the holiday season in 2022; More drug overdose deaths in 2020 than the number of people who died from Covid-19 in the same year in 2020 due to the ongoing drug use epidemic; And according to surveys over the past two years, residents have become increasingly concerned about public safety and are reporting that their quality of life has worsened.

San Francisco’s homicide data follows national trends from 2020. FBI data shows that homicides increased nearly 30% in 2020, marking the largest one-year increase in homicides since the agency began tracking crimes.

Experts who spoke to Fox News Digital pointed to the Ferguson effect of the defund movement, the pandemic and its lockdown disrupting daily life in unprecedented ways, and a rise in crime in 2020.

“Certainly, the protests and riots in the mid-2020s following the death of George Floyd followed a pattern of violence seen after previous viral police incidents such as the deaths of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray. The ‘Ferguson effect’: Police pull back as violent crime spikes,” Policing in Manhattan Institute And Hannah Meyers, director of public safety initiatives, told Fox News Digital earlier this year that national homicides are up in 2020.

Following the defund movement, there have been widespread reports of police departments facing understaffing, low morale and a tough recruitment process to bolster the force. Police leaders have often pointed to defund protests and anti-police rhetoric as being responsible for demoralizing.

“Most police departments are not genormous agencies. And it’s already hard to attract people to those small departments,” Betsy Brantner Smith, a 29-year police veteran, told Fox News Digital earlier this year. “Then you introduce yourself [the] Pay the police [movement] And the discrediting of the police, and that makes it very difficult.”

The San Francisco Police Department reported more, in line with the national trend. As of August, the department is short about 300 officers. Last month alone, 50 officers left the department, leaving only eight to 10 new hires to fill.

Between April 2020 and April 2021, resignations increased by 18% and retirements by 45%, Mission Local reported this year.

In December 2021, Breed reversed course on defunding and announced an emergency request to the city’s Board of Supervisors for more money to boost the police department and fight crime.

“I’m proud that this city believes in giving people a second chance,” Breed said at the time. “However, we need to be there as well [have] Accountability when someone breaks the law… Our compassion cannot be mistaken for weakness or indifference… I was raised by my grandmother to believe in ‘tough love,’ keeping your house in order, and we need that, now more than ever.”

The president of the San Francisco police union said Breed’s announcement in December was proof that defunding the police movement was a “mistake.”

“Mayor Breed’s announcement yesterday to deploy more police officers to address unacceptable levels of crime in parts of our city, namely the Tenderloin, is an admission that the push to defund the SFPD was misguided,” said San Francisco President Tony Montoya. The Police Officers Association said in a statement on this occasion.

Last month, the Board of Supervisors approved the city’s $14 million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, including provisions to fill about 200 vacant police officer positions and add funding for officer retention bonuses.

San Francisco is facing a multi-edged sword on crime, compounded by a now-ousted liberal district attorney.

San Francisco voters recalled DA Chesa Boudin in June, rejecting what critics say are “pro-crime policies masquerading as criminal justice reform.”

“When crimes happen that you don’t enforce, it encourages a culture of lawlessness,” Zach Smith, a legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital about crime in cities with liberal DAs. “And that causes police officers to stop making arrests or investigating those crimes, because what’s the point? Why would they waste their limited time and resources arresting or investigating crimes that they know the district attorney says won’t go to trial? why?”

Breed announced earlier this summer that Brooke Jenkins would replace Boudin. The newly-minted DA has since vowed to “rehabilitate” the city, including holding drug dealers accountable and addressing frequent anti-Asian attacks.

“My office is working hard to make our neighborhoods safer, advocate for victims and enact strong, practical criminal justice reforms. As DA, I will listen to the concerns of San Franciscans and do what is necessary to ensure all of our communities feel safe,” She tweeted last week after officially throwing her hat in the ring to hold on to her position as DA in the upcoming special election.

Breed’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.