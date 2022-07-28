San Francisco declares state of emergency to help city deal with the spread of monkeypox

Enlarge this image switch title Eric Risberg/AP

SAN FRANCISCO — The Mayor of San Francisco declared a state of emergency Thursday to address a rising number of monkeypox cases, allowing authorities to mobilize staff and resources and cut red tape to get ahead of a public health crisis resembling the devastating AIDS epidemic. city.

The declaration, which takes effect Monday, has been welcomed by gay advocates, who have grown increasingly frustrated with what they say is San Francisco’s lackluster response to a virus that has so far hit mostly men who have sex with men, though anyone can get infected.

The city has 261 cases out of about 800 in California and 4,600 nationwide, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. The lack of a vaccine in the country has led to people queuing for hours for scarce doses, and often they are turned away when the vaccinations run out.

“San Francisco is the epicenter of the country. Thirty percent of all cases in California are in San Francisco,” said San Francisco Public Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.

San Francisco closed its main monkeypox vaccination clinic earlier this week after it ran out of doses, saying it only received 7,800 doses of a requested 35,000.

“San Francisco has been at the forefront of the public health response to HIV and COVID-19, and we will be at the forefront when it comes to monkeypox,” said State Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat representing San Francisco. “We cannot and will not leave the LGBT community to its fate.”

Mayor London Breed scheduled a press conference later Thursday.